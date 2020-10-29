The Ware Shoals Hornets (0-4) will continue against the cream of the crop in Region 1-1A, this week taking on region leaders Southside Christian (3-0).
The Sabres technically have yet to clinch the region title, but a 47-20 win against McCormick (4-1) earlier this season indicated they are well on their way to winning the region. Southside Christian is ranked third in the state in Class 1A.
The Hornets have found some success running the ball this season with backs Isaiah Wideman, Dana Givens and Jalen Coates. A last-minute loss to Whitmire early this season was followed by blowout losses to Dixie and McCormick.
Ware Shoals is 2-4 all-time against Southside Christian.
Southside Christian averages 49 points per game and has recorded two shutouts this season.
The Sabres were one of the top teams in Class 2A for the past two years and moved down a classification before the 2020 season started. Standout quarterback J.W. Hertzberg and a couple of Division I receivers graduated last year, but in their stead are running back Charlie Harof and quarterback Carter Williams. The defense is led by defensive linemen Zac Zivinski and Michael Kennedy.