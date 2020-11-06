Ware Shoals and Calhoun Falls are set to face off 7:30 p.m. today, with each team seeking to end the season with a win.
The Hornets and Blue Flashes are winless this season.
“We want to finish strong, and we want our six seniors to go out with a win,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We want to finish the season strong. We will get ready (for next year) and get in the weight room next week and start to get stronger.”
Ware Shoals seniors Alan Pedraza, Dalton Hawkins, Jacob Vincent, Isaiah Wideman, Hunter McGee and Dana Givens will play their final game for the Hornets.
Pedraza has stepped in at cornerback and running back in place of Jalen Coates, who is injured.
A rocky season in Region 1-1A will come to an end. Ware Shoals didn’t start its season until Oct. 9 because of quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test in its program. It also played two games in one week to start the season.
Calhoun Falls also had a positive COVID-19 test at the start of the season.
The 2020 season has been an especially tough one on Ware Shoals. The Hornets were poised to make some progress on a four-win total from last year, but the irregularities of playing the season during the pandemic and a few poor results made for an unsuccessful fall.
“We had high expectations coming into the season, and we had a lot of things that didn’t go our way,” Johnston said. “It’s just key to us to focus in and get a win at the end of the season.”