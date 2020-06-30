Ware Shoals School District 51 will hold off on starting its summer workouts and conditioning, which was set to start Monday.
A Facebook post from the district's page stated "DHEC data shows a HIGH level of COVID-19. For our students’ and staff safety, we are postponing summer school for K-3 and athletics conditioning until further notice."
Ware Shoals High School athletic director Chris Johnston said the time is not right to have workouts.
"Basically, we just don't think its time," Johnston said. "We're looking out and we're concerned about the safety of the kids. That's our No. 1 concern, is the safety of the kids. As you can see, more and more schools are starting to suspend their workouts. We're just going to be patient with this and monitor it and adjust the best we can."
The announcement from District 51 comes days after neighboring Laurens County suspended its workouts until July 20. Greenville, Union and Newberry counties have also suspended workouts.
Ware Shoals decided earlier in June it would start its workouts July 6, three weeks later than other school districts in the county.
Johnston said the decision to hold off until July turned out to be a good one.
"I give my district credit for that," Johnston said. "We were shooting for July 6 but as the daily cases go up and continue to go up in Greenwood County, we're going to be safe and continue to look at it."
The South Carolina High School League announced at the end of May that it would let districts across the state decide when to start summer workouts under Phase 1 guidelines.
SCHSL met last week and acknowledged a heightening need to adhere to social distancing rules and mask-wearing as COVID-19 continues to spike in the state. The league made its guidelines mandatory and implemented penalties against schools for not following them.