Hosting a cross country meet is always a little stressful.
Emerald cross country coach David Payne, however, was thankful to be setting up the race, which deployed segments on runners at different times to assist with social distancing on the course.
"I'm glad that I'm doing what I'm doing this morning," Payne said. "I know my kids are, and the kids from the other schools. We could be doing a lot different things today. But we're very thankful that we're able to compete today."
Eastside's boys team and J.L. Mann's girls team won the Lakelands Invitational on a muddy and slow course Saturday morning. The meet was extended to span about three hours as runners participated at staggered times.
Greenwood Christian was the top Lakelands team, finishing 10th in the boys race. Greenwood High's girls team finished 12th for the best finish among area teams.
Greenwood's Hunter White was the top Lakelands finisher in the boys race, finishing 10th with a time of 17:27.40. Cierra Friez was the top girls finisher in the area, logging a time of 22:14.
Greenwood coach Robbie Templeton said White has emerged as the Eagles' leader this season after running plenty of miles during the summer. In its first year back in Class 4A, Greenwood is setting up for a successful season.
"We're really proud of both our boys and girls teams," Templeton said. "The boys team has the chance to be the best boys team we've had in a while. The girls team is super young. They're doing really well and we're super excited about their future. It's been a good year so far."
Greenwood and Emerald's goal on the boys and girls sides this season is to qualify for the state qualifier, which is taking the top 24 teams in the state. Previously, every team has participated in the state qualifier, but COVID-19 restrictions this year have limited the field for state qualification.
Defending Class 1A boys champions Dixie finished 12th and the Hornets' girls team finished 13th. Daniel Boyd finished 25th with a time of 17:59 to lead the Hornets.