SPARTANBURG — It was a chance at redemption or as Dixie head coach Ben Snipes put it “unfinished business” for his team.
The last time Dixie played High Point Academy at the B.S.Y.A.A. Sports Complex, the Hornets were dealt one of its five loses during the 2021 campaign. The 3-2 result, broke up a seven-game unbeaten streak for the Hornets after a sixth-inning home run in the bottom of the sixth gave the Grizzlies the victory.
Snipes said that his team was “a little too relaxed” during that game on April 15 but credited High Point for taking advantage.
If there was any doubt off an April 15 repeat, they were quickly eradicated as the Hornets were crowned as Upper State Champions after a 10-0 run-rule win on Wednesday.
“It was awesome,” Snipes said. “I’m proud of these girls, they came up here and took care of business. We talked before we left and said that we had a job to do and we had some unfinished business on this field and they came out focused and did the job. I never thought we would get another shot at them, but it worked out perfectly.”
After taking an early two-run lead, Dixie quickly widened the gap in the second inning tallying four runs. Junior Weslyn Bensel and sophomore Addie Smith led the team in RBIs with two, all of which came in the second inning.
The barrage led to a nine-hit performance for the Hornets as the team tallied 19 hits over the two-game series with High Point.
“We just hit the ball really well tonight,” Snipes said. “We didn’t bunt as much tonight. We just let them swing the bats and drive runners home.”
Sophomore Matilyn Cox got the start in the circle for Dixie and threw a gem allowing just three hits in the complete-game shutout.
“She was outstanding,” Snipes said. “That was the hardest decision I had to make. She pitched on Monday and Gillian (Hughes) throws the ball well also but I just felt like I had to come back with (Cox). She kind of got us here and she has been one of my pitchers since the seventh grade.”
Dixie will await the winner of the Lower State Championship between Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Lake View. The Hornets will host Game 1 of the Class 1A State Championship series on Tuesday.