Finally, the dates have been set.
After the South Carolina High School League’s meeting Wednesday, football practices are set to start Aug. 17 and the season is set to start Sept. 11.
However, while the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control frequently reports nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, those dates may not be worth remembering.
SCHSL is set to meet in early August to confirm whether the season will go ahead or be delayed. SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said the organization will meet one week before each potential start date to finalize it. He said the latest date the fall’s football season could start is Oct. 2.
The league’s decision boiled down to choosing whether to keep football in the fall or shift it to the spring. The league executive committee rejected by a 16-1 vote a proposal by Lexington County District 1 that would have shifted football season to spring and placed low-risk sports such as cross country, baseball and softball to the fall. It approved its own plan, which intends to play a seven-game football season in the fall.
For football coaches in the Lakelands, the possibility of a fall football season remains in doubt as the general public continues to take precautions against the spread of the virus.
New Emerald High coach Tad DuBose called the SCHSL’s decision “baffling,” referencing the fact that the state has not been close to progressing from Phase 1 guidelines to Phase 2 in summer workouts.
“They made their proposal to set the start date back two weeks, and we’re still in Phase 1, this conditioning phase we’re in,” DuBose said. “We’ve been doing that now for a month. To push the start date back two weeks and say, ‘All right, well a month from now, you’ll be able to start football.’ Well, we can’t even put a helmet on right now. We can’t even use a football yet. It’s frustrating.”
Ninety Six football coach Matthew Owings shared the same sentiment.
“We’d be starting on Aug. 17, but my biggest question is, what’s special about that date?” Owings said. “Why can we go with regular football practice Aug. 17, but we can’t go and take a step forward tomorrow? Why is that date going to be any different with how things are now? That’s my biggest concern.”
Singleton spoke Wednesday about soon moving into “Phase 1.5,” which incorporates footballs being used into the summer workouts teams are conducting. Owings said Phase 1.5 helps, but questioned why the supposed start date is one month away and teams remain prohibited from using helmets or playing 7-on-7s.
Greenwood High coach Chris Liner said he didn’t have strong feelings on either proposal, but said he thinks the approved plan is the best-case scenario for schools large and small.
“I felt like that was kind of the best-case scenario, is to keep football in the fall,” Liner said. “Baseball and a lot of your spring sports have already lost a season. What would happen if we switch seasons and now this stuff spikes? Well, now those kids are going to lose two years.”
Some criticism of the Lexington plan expressed in the SCHSL meeting Wednesday related to challenges small schools may have with moving seasons together and losing opportunities for multi-sport athletes.
Plus, the loss of a baseball season last spring further led those in opposition of the Lexington plan to disapprove of placing baseball season in the fall and risk it being canceled again.
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles and Ware Shoals football coach and athletic director Chris Johnston each said they thought more consideration should have been given to a baseball season that takes place in the spring or summer, after a football season that would begin in January and end in April.
The door is still open for a spring football season, if the virus continues spreading at the same rate, though no concrete plan has been made in that event.
Johnston said he would welcome a spring football season, estimating more players would join the Ware Shoals team if the virus’ spread is diminished by the spring.
“It would be much cooler during that time, and I think it would be a good opportunity to start football during that time,” Johnston said.
Though opinion of the league’s decision varies greatly among many coaches, Lakelands coaches pledged a positive attitude toward sticking to the plan.
Nickles said he’s excited to get started, and will gladly start when the SCHSL deems it safe. He said safety is more important however, especially because Nickles recently turned 54 years old and has two coaches near or over the age of 60.
“Excited to have a start date, or a tentative start date,” Nickles said. “We just keep our fingers crossed that we can continue practicing football like we like to practice football on Aug. 17.”
DuBose said summer workouts have gone well at Emerald, but a clear plan for what lies ahead still has yet to take shape.
“We football coaches tend to be cut and dry people,” DuBose said. “The big push (Wednesday) was to try and give us a plan to work with, but I’m not sure if the plan chosen is it. But we’ve got to go with it because it was the one voted in.”
The waiting game of high school sports during the pandemic could continue.
“They’re going to continue to monitor what’s going on and make a decision based on that,” Johnston said. “I just hope that improves because the number (of new virus cases) was pretty high again today.”