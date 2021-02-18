Greenwood Christian is in its third year as a wrestling program, and has already had three total state champions at the SCISA level.
The Hawks finished the season competing at the SCISA state championship meet at the Civic Center in Sumter. Greenwood Christian's Casen Goff won the state title at 195 pounds and Will Moore won the 285-pound title.
Keith Carrington took third at 120 pounds and Cale Mack took third at 170 pounds. Thomas Chandler, a seventh-grader, took third in the 113-pound bracket.
The state tournament was the culmination of a difficult year for all wrestling programs. Greenwood Christian coach Conner Lewis said coaches tried to keep practices fun and engaging this winter.
"I think that we tried to make this year as coaches a little more on the fun side," Lewis said. "We tried to mix it up a little bit to keep the guys engaged. That really helped because at the end of the year, we had nine guys stick around to go to state."
Moore ran the gauntlet to earn the state championship. He beat the fifth-, second- and first-seeded wrestlers in the weight class to win the bracket. The 2020-21 season was only his second year of wrestling.
"That bracket was really hard to seed because all the guys had beat each other," Lewis said. "He (Moore) just came into every match and executed it extremely well."
The tournament was much different for Goff. Some of the competitors in the 195-pound bracket dropped out on late notice for different reasons, and Goff progressed straight into the final round. He pinned his opponent in the first period to win state.
"You keep telling them the wins are going to come," Lewis said. "I'm really proud that he (Goff) stuck with it and got to go home with a medal."
Lewis said he was glad the Hawks were able to finish the season. Many tournaments and matches were canceled for teams all over the state, and Greenwood Christian was no exception.
"It was frustrating to not have those matches go on or not be able to see kind of where you’re at and where you need to improve," Lewis said. "It was really difficult. Around Christmas break, everybody was tired of not being able to wrestle. And it can be very frustrating not knowing how you're doing. These guys are competitors, so when you have to miss a meet and you only have half the amount of meets scheduled as you normally would in the first place, it's frustrating. And it's kind of hard to keep yourself motivated when there's no big tournament coming up to look forward to."