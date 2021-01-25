From the edge of the mat, Raistlin and Silas Lee look nearly identical.
The twins, both seniors, have steadily become crucial forces for the Eagles’ wrestling team. Facial features are nearly mirrored between the two, and even their wrestling styles are similar because they’ve so often practiced against one another.
And much to the confusion of coaches and teammates, both of them have the same haircut this season.
“They mix us up. We’re twins, I get it,” Silas said. “It’s a pet-peeve thing. Sometimes I feel like after knowing us for a longer period of time, they would have caught on, but it’s not that big of a deal.”
Raistlin and Silas started out as strong contributors to the program, and each has taken a step forward this season to become a needed win at their weight class in duals.
“They are both really great kids,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “They are hard workers. They’re willing to do anything for anyone on this team. They’re willing to work for coaches. They are both just two of the greatest kids that I’ve been able to coach.”
Where the differences lie between Silas and Raistlin is in their mental approach to wrestling.
“He’s more laid back,” Silas said of Raistlin. “He focuses on the now. I’m more of an anxious person. I’m concerned about what’s next. I’m worried about this thing happening, then the next thing. Raistlin’s in the now. That’s the difference between us.”
The twins started wrestling at the same time, but Silas said he caught on more quickly. A few years later, however, Raistlin has reached the same level of technique and the two are the perfect matchup for each other.
“I think it kind of symbolizes that we’re all brothers on the mat,” Raistlin said. “When you go on that mat, he’s your opponent but he’s still your bother. And when you walk off the mat, you’re family.”
The Eagles are turning the corner this season, winning some significant team duals and seeking to place as many wrestlers into the state individual tournament as possible.
While the 2020 season has been difficult as it goes ahead in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Raistlin said wrestling has taught him a valuable life lesson.
“It is very difficult, but one thing wrestling has taught me is that you got to press on,” Raistlin said. “You might get a bad grade in school or you might have some family stuff going on at home, but you just got to press on and persevere through those hardships.”