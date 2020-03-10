Emerald’s Elizabeth Tucker quickly delivered the clutch hit the Vikings were searching for in the seventh inning.
A walkoff RBI single from Tucker gave the Vikings a 3-2 win over Mid-Carolina on Tuesday. Emerald fell behind by one run in the top of the sixth inning but rallied to score runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to open Region 3-3A play with a home win.
Aniya Jones led off the seventh with a double that bounced off the wall in center field. Tucker then strode to the plate and launched the game-winning hit into the outfield to score Jones.
“That was huge,” Emerald coach Donna Leopard said of Tucker’s hit. “Especially after we left the bases loaded two innings in a row in the fifth and sixth. They came through.”
Tucker went 2-for-3 with two walks on the night.
“I just love playing, and I had a lot of fun tonight,” Tucker said. “I feel like this is a great start for our season.”
The comeback effort backed an electric outing from Emerald standout pitcher Lauralee Scott, who recorded 20 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
The lone out Emerald’s defense recorded was on a Mid-Carolina groundout in the second inning.
“She dominates, and that allows us to get on the board and get ahead,” Leopard said of Scott. “That’s huge for us to have her on the mound. The girls are behind her, and when they hit, it’s going to go good for us.”
Scott found herself in a pitchers’ duel with Mid-Carolina starter Kaitlyn Brown. Neither pitcher allowed a run through the first three innings.
Emerald senior Brianne Eklund gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead with an RBI bunt single in the fourth inning. It one of two bunt singles for Eklund.
Scott took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but a Mid-Carolina home run with two outs in the frame gave the Rebels a 2-1 advantage.
Scott picked herself up in the bottom half of the inning. She tied the game on an RBI single that scored Tucker.
Then came Tucker’s big hit in the next inning to complete the comeback.
“We just fought and knew we could get this win the whole time,” Scott said. “Everybody was hitting one through nine in the lineup. One thing I like about being able to pitch and hit is that you can come back and help your team in the lineup as well. Aniya had the clutch double and Tucker hit good all night. It was really good to get this one.”