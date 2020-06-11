In mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic suspended high schools sports. The season was canceled April 22.
The Index-Journal names the top players in each sport to its All-Lakelands team at the end of each season. This spring, all area seniors for each spring sport will be represented on the All-Lakelands team. Each spring sports’ All-Lakelands team will be published separately.
A strong showing in last year’s Class 3A state tournament had Emerald’s boys golf team aiming for even better results in 2020.
Led by senior captain Jacob Cathey, Emerald expected to continue its recent run of success before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the majority of the season.
Cathey, Emerald’s lone senior, played for six years on the Vikings’ golf team.
Last year, he helped Emerald finish tied for fourth at the Class 3A Upper State golf tournament. Emerald shot its best 18-hole score of the season, and Cathey shot a team-best 80.
The Vikings went on to the Class 3A state tournament and finished in 10th place at Camden Country Club. Cathey finished tied for 46th individually after carding a 173.
Cathey will join Erskine’s men’s golf team in the fall.
Greenwood High graduated another six-year player in Andrew Piontek. This season, Piontek was expected to be a leader on the course as the Eagles welcomed underclassmen to the roster.
Saluda senior Cameron Viljoen was a three-year starter for the Tigers and a top-two golfer on the team during the past two seasons.
As a sophomore, Viljoen helped lead Saluda to a ninth-place finish in the 2018 Class 2A state tournament. Viljoen finished 72nd individually after carding a 101.
Viljoen, an honor student, also helped Saluda secure a fifth-place finish at last year’s region tournament.