Treshawn Chamberlain gazed across the cafeteria at Westview Middle School Wednesday morning and saw a room full of kids who looked up to him.
Not so long ago, Chamberlain was in their shoes.
Chamberlain, a sophomore linebacker at Rice University, joined assistant principal Chris Deal on the stage as he shared his experience growing up in Greenwood. As a high-schooler at Emerald, Chamberlain worked full time while playing sports and excelling academically.
As violence and poverty persist as issues in Greenwood, Chamberlain said he found his way out of a difficult situation.
“I had to make some sacrifices and I had to turn away from some people who were going to try to lead me down the wrong path, so you always got to make that choice,” Chamberlain said as he addressed the students. “You got to get the people to agree with you and change their ways or you got to go on a different path.”
Chamberlain and Deal also talked to the students about their relationship. When Chamberlain fell on hard times in high school, he lived with Deal, who was an assistant coach at Emerald, for about a month.
All the while, Chamberlain picked up more hours at his job to help his family and excelled at football and academics. He left Emerald with a 4.8 GPA and was admitted to Rice, which has a 15.3% acceptance rate and ranks among the most prestigious universities in the nation.
“I think I’m just really blessed to be put in this position,” Chamberlain said. “Most people don’t really get looked at down here, especially coming from a smaller school. I just say I was given this as a sign. I was chosen on this path and all I can do is continue to progress.”
During trying times, Chamberlain said he always thought of his family. He’d often go straight from football practice after school to his job, then return home late at night and work on homework.
“My family kept me going,” Chamberlain said in an interview. “Every day, I always told myself that I was going to buy my mom a house, buy my mom a car. I’m going to get my dad a house. Everything revolves around helping out my family. This is the best way to help them out and I feel like that’s the best push, that’s the best motivation I could have.”
At Rice this fall, Chamberlain earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Year award. He had 64 total tackles and two interceptions. He also made the All-Conference USA team and was on the All-Conference USA Honor Roll.
Chamberlain averaged more than 10 yards per carry his senior year at Emerald and rushed for more than 1,200 yards. He was an All-Lakelands selection as he and fellow running back Keshawn Settles led the Vikings to an Upper State championship appearance.
A shooting on Christmas Eve in 2019 joined four shootings across 2018 and earlier in 2019 as concerning events in the community. According to United State Census estimates as of 2019, 18.3% of Greenwood’s residents are below the poverty line.
Many people in sports and education focus on reaching kids early to steer them toward a better future. NFL star Josh Norman plans to open his Norman Teen Center later this year with community outreach and reform in mind.
To Chamberlain, the environment has gotten worse as he’s grown up.
“I feel like the easiest way for it to be stopped is once everybody starts to realize the changes that are happening,” Chamberlain said in an interview. “Back when I was younger, it was a lot more peaceful than it is now. How it’s heading, it’s heading toward the younger generations. Talking to a younger crowd right now, this is about the perfect time where they start getting more known to the possible dangers. To talk to them now is the best time for them to see that change in what’s right and what’s wrong.”