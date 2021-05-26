The 2020 season was a season of firsts for the Abbeville boys golf team.
It was the first season where the Panthers were able to take the entire team to the state tournament. The team also finished with a 13-1 record and finished second in the region, the best season in program history. Both of these accomplishments occurred under first year head coach Andy Hagood.
“It was the craziest thing to (be apart of),” Hagood said. “I set four goals for them at the beginning of the season: get better every week, have a winning season, finish at least second in the region and play for state. We accomplished all four of our goals.”
The road to Hilton Head began back in February with Hagood studying the strengths and weaknesses of each of the nine golfers. Every round score was recorded by Hagood who would file them away in an Excel spreadsheet to track the progress of his players all while working his 9-to-5 job at Sage Automotive Interiors in Abbeville.
Each day Hagood would take off of work and drive about 25 miles to Star Fort golf course for practice. After working with the team for a few hours, Hagood would go back to work until about 9:00 p.m. A worthy sacrifice if you ask him.
“I set them on their path and they did it, they put the effort in,” Hagood said. “We played teams that have been playing together for a while and most of our kids never played (competitive) golf before and they came together so fast and worked on it so hard.”
As the weeks passed, Hagood and the team began to see the fruits of their labor. In the team’s first match, the Panthers shot a 184.
At the time, Hagood wasn’t flattered by the score until one of his players told him it was the first time the team broke the 200-stroke mark in program history. A few weeks later, the team worked that number down to 160, all of which kept building toward their goal of making it to the state tournament.
“It was the first time they had been at that height of competition,” Hagood said. “On the first day we shot a 338 as a team. Before day two I told the guys ‘let’s go have fun today, don’t worry about anything.’ We shot a 319, which tied the lowest score of the day with Christ Church.”
The season of firsts ended with a fourth place at the state tournament, which goes down as the best finish in Abbeville program history.
“Just to get there was such an accomplishment,” Hagood said.