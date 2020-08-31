The Greenwood Touchdown Club is canceling its in-person meetings this upcoming football season and plans to meet virtually, board member Tom Jordan said Monday.
The Touchdown Club hosts prominent guest speakers and honors exceptional performances by Lakelands football players throughout the season. The group meets biweekly at Main Event next to Sports Break, which caters the meetings.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan said those meetings will instead take place via Zoom this season. Most of the club’s members are 65 and older, an age group that is at greater risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
“We sent a survey out to our members about the Zoom meetings because our membership is so much older,” Jordan said. “We want to see who would be interested in Zoom and are waiting to get that information back. If we do anything at all this year, it will be via Zoom.”
Jordan said the meetings could potentially be free to the public this season if the club is able to get enough sponsors. As the Touchdown Club goes virtual, Jordan said he’s hopeful the online presence could bring in younger members.
“We’ve wanted to bring in some younger guys,” Jordan said. “Our problem forever has been most of our membership being over 70 years old. We’re hoping we can connect with the younger crowd with the Zoom meetings.”
The Touchdown Club still plans on honoring the top offensive and defensive high school football players of the week, as well as the Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Players of the Week and Players of the Year.
“We want to also figure out ways to better honor these players virtually and grow our base in the middle of this pandemic,” Jordan said. “We want them publicly recognized in front of mom and dad and the community, so we’re figuring out the best way to still do that.”
Jordan said the club will also plan on having its annual coaches meeting before the start of the football season for public schools, which is set for Sept. 25.
Each Lakelands head coach talks about their experiences in football and also gives the club insight into their teams’ outlook for the season.
If interested in participating in a Touchdown Club Zoom meeting this season, email Jordan at tjordan5@wctel.net.