AIKEN — The Saluda girls basketball team was looking to climb one final hill en route to its first state championship in school history.
It was a Hill that led the way over that hill.
Saluda senior Kalisha Hill, the reigning Class 2A player of the year, poured in 34 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in leading the unbeaten Tigers to a 61-41 victory against Silver Bluff in the Class 2A title game Wednesday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
“I’m really excited we are able to bring home this trophy,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. “We hope to continue building our program.”
After Hill was forced to sit with her second foul with just more than a minute left in the first half, Silver Bluff clawed back into the game — after trailing 14-0 at the start — to end the half down six points, 30-24.
“I told them to keep fighting,” Hill said. “It’s not over until the buzzer hits zero zero. This has never been done in school history, and we got it done.”
Hill came out on fire in the third quarter, scoring 13 of her team’s 15 points in the frame.
“I hate sitting on the bench because you can’t help your team out,” Hill said. “I knew when I got to the third quarter I was going to come in blazing.”
The Tigers (15-0) played stellar defense in the third quarter and forced Silver Bluff to call a timeout with 1:55 left in the quarter as Saluda went up by 12 points, 43-31.
The timeout didn’t help. Saluda’s Tiara Daniels scored to counter a late score from the Bulldogs to put Saluda up 45-33 heading into the final quarter. Daniels scored nine points, and fellow guard Mya Carroll added 10.
Kaylen Nick had four points, and Alexis Drafts and Auvia Holland each had two for the Tigers, who were appearing in their first state title game since 1953.
Saluda clamped down defensively, limiting the Bulldogs to just one point in the final 4:26 of the game, and Hill added nine more points in Saluda’s 16-point final quarter.
Even though attendance was limited because of COVID-19 precautions, the cheering Saluda fans went crazy as the final buzzer sounded. After South Carolina High School League officials gave Wilder the game ball and the trophy, Hill snagged it and led a charge toward the visitor stands to show off the trophy with her teammates in tow.
For Wilder, this journey was one of ups and downs. Her father, a big Saluda supporter, died during the year, the team dealt with the reality of sports during a pandemic and Wilder reached her milestone 300th win.
“This makes the last month and a half better,” Wilder said. “Going through the pandemic, we didn’t really know what to expect as far as practice, and even if we were going to have a season. We feel blessed to even have an opportunity to have a season. A win like this is every coach’s dream.
“I still couldn’t breathe until the clock ran out. When we started pushing that lead ahead, it’s just an amazing feeling. I’m full of joy. I’ve got a little bit of sadness with my dad passing.”
Wilder’s father died in January.
“We had some downfalls, but we knew we couldn’t let that stop us,” Hill said. “It’s special for coach, with her father, and she’s been fighting for us. It feels good to get it for her.”
Outside the arena, more than a hundred Saluda fans waited for the players to exit and head toward the team bus. A loud roar went up when the players emerged from the arena.
Daniels said she wanted to thank her coaches for helping her reach her potential.
“This means a lot to me because this is my senior year,” she said. “Getting a ring was a goal for us, and I’m glad we accomplished it.”
Saluda fell just short of reaching the title game last year, losing in the Upper State finals.
Aaliya Lawrence scored 14 to pace the Bulldogs, and Saluda kept Bulldog leading scorer Kayln Glover to just nine points.