A South Carolina high school football season unlike any other concluded two weekends ago, as Abbeville captured its 11th state championship in program history.
Despite this year’s challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season still delivered plenty of memorable moments in the Lakelands.
Sept. 25: Greenwood 35, Laurens 7
The Chris Liner era at Greenwood got off to a winning start in the season opener.
Greenwood’s defense recorded three takeaways and senior quarterback Jaylin Tolbert accounted for three touchdowns in an electrifying win over Laurens.
Liner’s first victory as Greenwood’s head coach set the tone for the Eagles on their way to a co-region championship.
Oct. 9: Abbeville 35, Christ School 21
Abbeville’s clash with North Carolina powerhouse Christ School turned out to be the toughest test of the season for the Panthers.
Christ School struck first with a 31-yard touchdown pass and held Abbeville scoreless in the first quarter.
The Panthers returned to form and scored 17 unanswered points to take a two-score lead early in the third quarter. The second half saw two lead changes before Abbeville scored the game’s final two touchdowns to pull away.
Oct. 9: Ninety Six 14, Liberty 12
Fullback Michael Cato put Ninety Six on his back in this gritty road win over Liberty.
After starting running back Justyn Gonzalez left the game with an ankle sprain, Cato carried the load offensively and led the Wildcats to a comeback victory.
Liberty led 12-7 late in the fourth quarter before Cato powered his way into the end zone from the 1-yard line for the game-winning touchdown. He finished with 216 yards on 30 carries and also recorded a team-high 11 tackles on defense.
Oct. 15: Emerald 42, Wade Hampton 7
Tad DuBose earned his first win as a head coach in Emerald’s most explosive offensive showing of the season.
The Vikings dominated the line of scrimmage as it rushed for 329 yards and forced two turnovers in a blowout win on Senior Night.
Emerald’s victory snapped a 12-game losing streak dating back to last season.
Oct. 16: Greenwood 50, Greenville 27
What was supposed to be one of Greenwood’s toughest tests of the season turned into a blowout early as the Eagles locked up a playoff berth in an upset win.
The Eagles recovered two fumbled kickoff receptions in a row in the first quarter and scored on all but one of their first-half drives to take an insurmountable 43-14 lead into halftime.
Oct. 16: Dixie 25, Ware Shoals 3
Dixie has held the upper hand in recent years in this heated rivalry, and it cruised past Ware Shoals this season behind a breakout performance from sophomore running back Hunter Satterfield.
Satterfield scored all four of Dixie’s touchdowns in the win. Dixie has defeated Ware Shoals in four of the last five meetings.
Oct. 28: Emerald 28, Broome 14
Emerald went on the road for its final region game and pulled off a shocking upset win over Broome on a night filled with heavy rain.
Emerald running back Damaruis Morton led the way with two rushing touchdowns, and the Vikings’ defense held the Centurions scoreless in the second half.
With the win, Emerald avoided going winless in the region for the second consecutive season.
Oct. 30: McCormick 52, Fox Creek 22
It’s an annual game on the schedule that’s typically a tough matchup for the Chiefs, but this time around, McCormick was in complete control.
McCormick rolled behind another strong showing from its potent offense. The Class 1A Chiefs, who lost their last seven games against the Class 3A Predators, won this matchup for the first time since 2012.
Nov. 27: Abbeville 28, Gray Collegiate 10
For the second straight year, Abbeville found itself in a tough spot against Gray Collegiate, but the Panthers yet again came out on top.
Abbeville trailed for only the third time this season before a trick-play touchdown pass from running back Tyrell Haddon to Antonio Harrison put the Panthers ahead for good as they captured the Upper State championship.
Dec. 18: Abbeville 37, Marion 6
The Class 2A championship game against Marion, originally scheduled for Dec. 4, capped a season marked by unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic.
The Panthers didn’t show any signs of rust after the two-week layoff as it cruised past the Swamp Foxes. Abbeville went unbeaten on its way to its fifth state title in the past six years.