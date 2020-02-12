Tom Butler was coached by Chris Liner, and he says he has “the scars to show it.”
Butler, who will leave his role as head coach at Class 1A Great Falls, is Greenwood High’s new defensive coordinator. He previously worked as a defensive coach at Greenwood to start his career and played defensive line at Greenwood in high school.
Butler reunites with Liner, who was hired in January as Greenwood’s head coach.
“It’s nice to be able to come back and help rebuild something that I helped build,” Butler said. “That’s the exciting part, and to do it with a man I respect as much as Chris is just icing on the cake.”
At Great Falls, Butler led a resurgent season in which the Red Devils to its first winning season and playoff appearance since 2014. The team went 6-5 and lost to Ridge Spring-Monetta in the first round of the playoffs in Butler’s only season at the school.
“We did something they haven’t done here in a long time, which is make the playoffs and finish the season with a winning record,” Butler said. “I feel like I had stuff going in the right direction and whoever gets the job is going to have a leg up for sure. But this is an opportunity to come home. We’ve been trying to do that as a family for a few years now and when the opportunity came, I jumped on it.”
Like Liner, Butler is a member of Shell Dula’s extensive coaching tree. Butler played for Dula on the Eagles’ defensive line. He started his coaching career at Greenwood in 2003, leaving nine years later to take the defensive coordinator job at Lewiston. In Butler’s final season at Greenwood, the Eagles went 15-0 and won the Class 4A Division 2 state championship.
Butler spent two years at Lewiston before stops as a defensive coordinator at West Florence, Blythewood and Westwood.
Butler played college football at The Citadel.
Upon taking the Greenwood job in January, Liner said he looked forward to adding Greenwood natives to the coaching staff and rebuilding the program as a powerhouse.
Butler said he credits Liner for encouraging him to start coaching. Liner was Butler’s position coach his senior year, and that relationship followed Butler into his career.
“He convinced me that coaching is what I wanted to do,” Butler said. “I owe my whole career and what I wanted to do to this man. He’s a great guy. I know he wants to bring in a lot of Greenwood guys who the ‘G’ really means something to. That’s something that’s been lost for a few years that he wants to bring back.”