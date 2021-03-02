Greenwood High’s Bryce Duncan knows how to use his head.
He did it twice with headers in scoring goals Monday night against crosstown rival Emerald, then tacked on a third off his foot for a hat trick — all in the first half of the Eagles’ 5-0 victory.
It was Duncan’s first career hat trick. Thrice was nice for Bryce.
“It’s special against Emerald,” said Duncan, who is a senior. “I haven’t played Emerald my whole high school career. Games just kept being canceled. Last year we were about to play them, and then COVID happened. In my freshman and sophomore years, we never scheduled a game to play them.”
Duncan couldn’t hide his smile after the match.
“It felt real nice,” he said. “Every shot I hit, I just knew it was in when I let it go.”
As for the two headers for goals?
“I appreciate how well I can head the ball,” Duncan said. “It’s nice to get two of them.”
Greenwood was dominant, scoring four of its five goals in the first half. Curtis Laymon started things off with a goal at the 21:05 mark of the half, then Duncan headed one in 3 minutes later. Peter Russell scored for Greenwood at the 14-minute mark, then Duncan had another header for a goal with less than 5 minutes remaining in the half.
Duncan got his hat trick — which accounted for Greenwood’s winning margin — at the 28:05 mark of the second half, and Eagles coach Daniel Sorrow was able to empty his bench for the remainder of the match.
The Eagles are coming off a tough loss against Lexington in this past weekend’s championship game of the Skin Cancer Tournament. Greenwood won three games before falling in the finale.
“We came off a tough loss to a really good Lexington team,” Sorrow said, “and we needed to bounce back from it. We fixed some things. Our biggest problem was finishing. It’s been the only real problem we’ve had here lately. We showed up tonight and got a lot of good minutes for a lot of our senior players.”
Sorrow was surprised it was Duncan’s first career hat trick.
“He’s a great player,” Sorrow said. “We usually have him in that center defensive mid position. You give him opportunities, and he can make them into gold.”
Emerald’s Z Elmore had 13 saves in goal, while Beatty Murray and Owen Sargent teamed up for two each for Greenwood.
“We have a lot of new guys this year,” Emerald coach Grant Dickey said. “We’ve got a lot of guys we’re asking to step into bigger roles. This is not what you want against Greenwood High, but it’s not a region game, so we’ll take this and learn from it and get better for region. It’s going to take some time. It is what it is. We’re learning. We’re getting better each day.”