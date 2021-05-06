NINETY SIX — It’s sometimes easy to forget about Ninety Six’s third baseman amid all the big-name talents on the Lady Wildcats softball team.
Lou Corner is often unassuming, playing her role to her very best, yet often outshined in the box score by those in the top half of the batting order.
Something has gotten into Corner in the past two games against Dixie. In Wednesday night’s win at Dixie, Corner was the one who started the fourth-inning rally that led to 11 runs. When the Lady Wildcats hosted the Lady Hornets on Thursday night, Corner was at it again.
Corner’s solo home run — her first of the season — got Ninety Six started in the first at-bat of the second inning, and the Lady Wildcats went on to beat the Lady Hornets again, this time 7-2.
“I think I’m being more aggressive in the batter’s box and being smart,” said Corner, who hit it straight over the 210-feet sign in centerfield. “I felt good about it.”
Ninety Six coach John Coster was impressed enough to give Corner the game ball.
“When Lou gets it going, it’s almost like the team gets going,” Coster said. “It seems like the whole team feeds off her. She’s an instrumental part of this team. I’m hoping she’ll step up and be a bigger leader for this team because we need her.”
The Wildcats celebrated senior night before the game, honoring Tori Barr, Kylie Campbell and Kamryn Ridlehoover. After the game, tears welled in Coster’s eyes as he talked about them.
“Tori and Kylie, they are probably some of the greatest players to put on a Ninety Six jersey,” Coster said. “Kamryn is one of the best teammates and is a great role ballplayer. She does what the team needs her to do.”
Gracie Timmerman went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Lady Wildcats, Barr was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Corner was 2-for-3, Campbell and Gracie Lollis went 2-for-4, Ridlehoover had a hit and Janiyah Squire and Madison Collins each had RBIs.
Meghan Kimberling got the win on the mound for Ninety Six, pitching five innings and allowing just three hits while striking out eight. Squire came on in relief and struck out six. Matilyn Cox went the distance for the Lady Hornets in suffering the loss.
Weslyn Bensel led Dixie at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a double. Addie Smith and Merri Beth Jacks had the other hits for the Lady Hornets. Cadence Lawter and Ashton Crocker made a pair of brilliant defensive plays for Dixie.
“We hit the ball a little bit tonight and played defense well,” Dixie coach Ben Snipes said. “I think we had a much better performance tonight than what we had last night. We competed a little bit, so I’m happy going into the playoffs. We’ll probably never see another team this good the rest of the year.”
Ninety Six (17-4) finishes the regular season at 7 p.m. today at River Bluff. The Wildcats open the Class 2A state playoffs at 7 p.m.. May 14 at Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill.
Dixie (13-5) finishes regular-season play at 5:30 p.m. Monday when it hosts Ware Shoals. The Hornets will open the Class 1A state playoffs May 14 or 15 at home against Lewisville, if they beat Ware Shoals.