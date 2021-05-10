It was the ideal way to close out the final home game of the season.
After a loss to Belton-Honea Path, Abbeville got back in the win column Monday night at home with a drubbing of Saluda, 10-0. The win closes out another dominating season at home for the Panthers as the team finished the 2021 campaign with a 7-3 home record.
The Panthers wasted no time getting ahead of the Tigers as Abbeville scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
“We came out ready to play, that’s the main thing,” Abbeville head coach Nick Milford said. “We got ahead early with some good at-bats in the first inning with two outs, its really good to get a rally going with two outs there.”
One of those “good at-bats” came from senior Taylor Scott. With two runs scored in the inning, Scott sat on a off-speed pitch and belted it to left field for a three-run home run, his first of the season. Milford said the Panthers don’t normally hit a lot of home runs because they play in a bigger ballpark, but when they do hit one out, the team gets an extra boost.
“It was nice for Taylor to get one on his home field and he is a senior,” Milford said. “We’re gonna be on the road [to start the state playoffs]. We’re hopefully going to get back here, but it’s nice that he got one at home.”
The early cushion allowed Milford to use multiple pitchers and move guys around on the field. Milford said the idea for all of the change is to make sure every player gets some reps before the state playoffs begin.
“We are just trying to get some guys some work,” Milford said. “You never know when a guy is going to end up playing and most guys play a certain position, so its nice to move them around. Just getting those extra reps depending on who is in there and we know we can play good defense no matter who is pitching.”
Abbeville will finish the regular season Wednesday when the Panthers travel to Saluda for the second half of the home-and-home series.
“We scored in every inning and that is huge to keep pressure on them,” Milford said. “We threw a mixture of different pitchers out there, we don’t want anybody going for too long with the playoffs coming up. We are just trying to get everybody some work.”