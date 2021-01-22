Emerald overcame early foul trouble and got strong offensive showings from TaKairah Watson and Kendahl Spearman as it defeated Union County 66-47.
The Vikings allowed the Yellow Jackets to shoot 10 free throws in the first quarter and went into halftime tied at 27-27, but a game-high 24 points from Watson and 20 points from Spearman led a second-half turnaround.
Emerald returned to the court this week after a month-plus layoff because of COVID-19 issues. The team jumped straight into region play and has won its first two games.
Friday’s game against Union County was Emerald’s first home game since Dec. 2.
“It was definitely good to be back home since we had been out for a while,” said Emerald assistant coach Megan Parks, who is serving as the acting head coach for Merv Rollinson.
“The win against Woodruff on the road on Wednesday definitely gave us the confidence and spark we needed after a loss to Saluda before the shutdown. We just hustled tonight and worked together. They came to play.”
After some early foul trouble for Spearman, the offense ran through Watson, who was able to create separation for the Vikings after halftime. Emerald led by as many as 18 points in the second half.
“She’s very aggressive, and that’s one of her greatest assets,” Parks said of Watson. “She’s able to get the defense out of sorts, and anytime we can get her to force turnovers, she’s able to finish with baskets on the other end.”
Emerald returned to a busy schedule, as it will play three games in the next five school days. The Vikings’ strong start in the region has them at the top of the Region 3-3A standings as they look to lock up a playoff spot.
“They’ve proved that they come to play in spite of our situation with the quarantining,” Parks said. “I’m proud of what we saw from the girls.”
\
GAME SUMMARY
Union County 9 18 9 11 — 47
Emerald 13 14 17 22 — 66
Scoring — E: TaKairah Watson 24, Kendahl Spearman 20, Amari Goodman 12, Aniyah Goode 6, Destiny Collier 2, Tiyonia Tennant 2
Records: Union County 3-4 overall, 1-3 Region 3-3A; Emerald 4-1 overall, 2-0 Region 3-3A