Abbeville will face McCormick in the only matchup of the WCTEL Classic at 7 p.m. today.
Strom Thurmond withdrew from the jamboree Thursday morning. Dixie decided not to play because it will face McCormick a week later in the first regular season game.
Rain is expected in the afternoon and night. A decision will be made at noon whether the event will go ahead. If the event is rained out tonight, a makeup date for 11 a.m. Saturday has been set.
The jamboree was originally set to host Greenwood, Emerald, Ninety Six, Dixie and Calhoun Falls. Greenwood, Emerald and Ninety Six were removed from the event because of SCHSL sanctions. Calhoun Falls withdrew to quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.