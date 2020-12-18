There are a lot of interesting storylines leading up to tonight’s Class 2A state championship game between Abbeville and Marion at Charles W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.
Abbeville started the season with an offensive line that, as a unit, had never taken a single snap together. Addison Nickles — who is an excellent placekicker and punter — is a starter on the line. What a strange thing it is to see a high-quality kicker who is 3-for-3 on 40-yard-plus field goals this year starting on the OL. Davis Sutherland is the senior leader on the offensive front.
Here are some of the storylines heading into the title matchup:
The Smash BrothersOK, linebackers Cruz Temple and Luke Evans are not actual brothers; however, you wouldn’t know it the way they play. The two Division 1 college prospects are intense, hard-hitters who are seemingly in on just about every tackle.
As the playoffs made it into their second week, Index-Journal sports team member Skylar Rolstad took over writing game stories as I began to focus more on photos and video. One odd thing I’ve noticed is that Evans and Temple appear in just about every photo I take. In fact, the duo has been featured together in at least three published pictures this year. These seniors might be the best linebacking duo in Class 2A football. They are like heat-seeking missiles when it comes to finding the football. The second level of the defense will be critical in stopping Marion’s offensive, which relies almost exclusively on the run game — and, more specifically, on running back Qualiek Crawford, who has nearly 1,000 yards rushing this season.
Abbeville’s defensive front has been good this year, but the second and third levels of the defense have been exceptional. Look for Temple and Evans to provide protection against Crawford going on big runs.
Nothing secondary about the secondaryAbbeville’s defensive secondary has been outstanding this season. It probably won’t get tested in the passing game against Marion. The Swamp Foxes average less than 12 yards per game through the air.
There is no lack of talent in the Abbeville secondary, though, and Marion’s inability to mount a productive passing attack might allow the defensive backs to creep up into the box a bit more than usual.
First-year defensive coordinator Ellis Belton has no shortage of players he can turn to in the secondary. Jeremiah Lomax and Antonio Harrison have four interceptions each, Javario Tinch has three, and Zay Rayford and Ty Cade have two each.
Up front on the defensive line, Demetrius Harris and Sincere Ceasor have excelled, and Seth Griffin, one of the smallest linemen you will see on the field, holds his own.
The assistants are outstandingThere are too many assistant coaches to name in the Abbeville program, but some jump right out at you. Belton, as mentioned earlier, has been outstanding in his first year as defensive coordinator. The Abbeville defense didn’t allow a single point during region play, which cost Belton plenty for doughnuts as rewards for the team’s shutouts.
Running backs coach Mark Smith is brilliant. He’s a longtime coach, and he always has his running back corps performing well in the A-Bone offensive scheme. The A-Bone is a hybrid of the Flexbone, which features two wingbacks and a fullback. The only difference is that Abbeville runs the Flexbone out of a shotgun formation, with the fullback lining up beside the quarterback.
Wingbacks Tyrell Haddon and Navi Marshall have been outstanding this season running jet sweeps. The opposition knows those jet sweeps are coming at least 20 times a game, but it’s hard to stop because keying on the corners leaves the middle open for bruising fullbacks such as Martico Jackson and J’Marion Burton.
Twice this year, Jackson has dragged several would-be tacklers 10-plus yards into the end zone. And don’t sleep on Abbeville quarterback Thomas Beauford. He can tuck it and run, and you will never see him slide, even though his coaches practically beg him to do so.
Tony Temple has done a tremendous job molding Beauford, and Wayne Botts has gotten the most out of his offensive linemen. Temple, who is a pastor, has a private prayer with Temple and Beauford right before each game.
The silent assassinsAbbeville is always known for its rushing attack. The Panthers averaged 317 yards per game on the ground this season. That said, Abbeville can beat you with its passing offense. Beauford doesn’t throw much, but, when he does, the rate of touchdown passes per passing attempt is exceptional. Ten of Beauford’s 27 completions went for TDs.
Haddon and Marshall are dangerous catching the ball out of the backfield, and receivers Antonio Harrison and Kelly Garner both are sure bets to make catches.
Sold out in minutesAll tickets for tonight’s title game had to be purchased online. They were sold in two batches. It took a total of five minutes between two days for the game to be sold out. You can’t purchase a ticket at the gate. Abbeville latter added more online tickets when the game was moved to Benedict College’s stadium.
Fans told me they created a login in advance, had their credit card number prepared to copy into the purchasing form, then kept hitting refresh on the browser right before the ticket-purchasing link went active to ensure they didn’t miss out. The link went live two minutes early, at 3:58 p.m., and the remaining tickets sold out by 4:01 on the second day of sales.
Mr. Vanilla The sports staff here affectionately refer to Abbeville head coach Jamie Nickles as Mr. Vanilla because he gives intense, inspirational speeches to his players, but he’s exceptionally reserved and careful with his words when talking to the media. You can ask the most specific question, and you can’t get him to play his hand with a detailed answer.
I don’t blame Nickles. As a six-time state champion coach in just 17 years in Abbeville’s top role, he knows the opposition will be hunting for any nugget of a quote it can use for motivational bulletin-board material. So, to avoid that, Nickles heaps praise on every opponent when talking to the media before games, then the Panthers often go out and win by six or seven touchdowns.
Still, it is an absolute pleasure working with “Coach Nick.” He keeps the media informed and is always on time when calling for interviews. He also alerts the media about any changes in scheduling. He’s a true professional.
COVID guidelines in effectThere will be COVID-19-related guidelines in effect for the state championship. Fans must wear facemasks at all times, and, with the exception of players, coaches, cheerleaders, team workers and referees, no person is allowed on the field before or after the game.
Only traditional media — newspapers, radio stations and TV stations — will have field-level access this year. The championship trophy presentation will be different, too. Only the head coach and an administrator will accept the trophy at midfield after the game. Then the trophy will be brought to the sidelines for a quick photo op for media and fans. Players will be asked to leave the field quickly after the game because another championship game follows the 6 p.m. contest.
How the game will be playedAbout 90% of the Swamp Foxes’ offense goes through Crawford. Abbeville has had issues, at times, slowing the run. Gray Collegiate’s K.Z. Adams had plenty of success running the ball during last week’s Upper State title game.
The Swamp Foxes have some big players, including their defensive ends, who would normally be charged with containing the sweeps and turning Abbeville’s wingbacks inside. The Panthers’ speed on the corners might make that difficult for Marion’s big guys.
Most of Marion’s opponents have also been running teams, so look for Abbeville to test Marion’s secondary with some passes early in the game. Last Friday, the Panthers dialed up a wingback pass from Tyrell Haddon, something new Abbeville added to its playbook. Because Marion likely will crowd the box (the 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage), look for Beauford to take some shots downfield in an attempt to loosen up the defense for the rushing attack.
It’s hard to stop Abbeville’s wingbacks when they are able to turn the corners.
Defensively, the Panthers have been superb inside the red zone this year, turning back numerous attempts after allowing long drives or turning the ball over in their own territory.
The coaches call the defense to be on “red alert” when they have the backs to the end zone. It has worked well, so look to see if that continues against Marion.
Be an early birdI would highly recommend you plan to be at the stadium at least an hour, if not more, before gametime. Traffic around the stadium will be heavy, and there likely will be backed-up traffic near the stadium. Remember that gametime is also near rush hour, so traffic will be even worse.
PredictionAbbeville 35, Marion 7