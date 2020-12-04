After seeing its double-digit lead evaporate midway through the fourth quarter, Greenwood increased its defensive intensity down the stretch to pull away for a 74-56 win Friday against crosstown rival Emerald.
The Vikings cut the deficit to 50-46 before the Eagles used an effective full-court press to create turnovers off inbound passes. That led to easy baskets for Dalen Boyles and Jaylin Tolbert as they helped put the game out of reach.
“It gave us the breathing room we needed to finish the game,” Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said of the press defense. “We wanted to start the game by setting the tempo, and we did that a little bit early. We came back to it in the second half, and the kids did a great job of getting back into that press to get that separation.”
It’s the first win of the season for Greenwood, which bounced back from a loss to Aiken in the opener. Although Stevens is still figuring out rotations in the early going, the Eagles remained balanced offensively.
Boyles scored a game-high 22 points, Tolbert followed with 15 and sophomore Kaleb Gilbert added 13. Boyles continued to set the tone offensively for the Eagles, who have a strong mix of seniors and young talent.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can come in and give us a boost offensively,” Stevens said. “We’ve got a good group. We’ve got depth and a lot of options, and we’ve just got to figure out how to mesh all that together.”
Emerald battled back but ultimately couldn’t overcome another slow start. The Vikings faced an early double-digit deficit for the second straight game.
“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot early, that’s for sure,” said Emerald junior varsity coach Trey Childress, who is serving as the acting head coach for John-Mark Scruggs for the first week of the season.
“We’re not getting into our offensive sets quick enough. When we trust ourselves and trust our offense, we look a whole lot better. We hung around and got the deficit down to 4, 5 points, but unfortunately it just wasn’t our night late. That’s a really good basketball team in Greenwood over there, and they showed just how solid and balanced they can be tonight.”
Emerald 15 8 13 20 — 56
Greenwood 21 13 11 29 — 74
Scoring — E: Shep Forrester 16, Demarion Rapp 13, Zacoyeis Elmore 9, KJ Morton 8, Pharrel Long 4, Nathaniel Parks 3, Daryl Chamberlain 2, Zach Norman 1. G: Dalen Boyles 22, Jaylin Tolbert 15, Kaleb Gilbert 13, KJ Makins 6, Karlniyous Norman 5, Ahmari Coats 5, Isazah Thomas 4, Hampton Schoch 2, Karmelo Moates 2.
Records: Emerald 1-1, Greenwood 1-1