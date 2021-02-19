An early offensive onslaught created all the separation Emerald’s boys soccer team needed Friday night in a 6-0 win against Liberty to open the Emerald Cup tournament.
Senior Ryan Holloway recorded a hat trick for the Vikings. Senior Shep Forrester, a newcomer on the team, added two goals in his debut.
Forrester scored the game’s first goal three minutes in, and he scored his second nearly five minutes later to give Emerald a 3-0 lead. Forrester has been a standout in basketball during his time at the school.
“I wish Shep would have played soccer the last four years,” Emerald coach Grant Dickey said, with a laugh. “He played in middle school, so I know he knows the game. He’s a great athlete, and he’s smart. He played pretty well tonight. It should definitely be a confidence booster for him.”
Holloway scored two goals in the first half and added his third in the opening minute of the second half.
“That’s what we expect from him,” Dickey said. “He’s led the way for us for years. It was also nice to see some guys come off the bench and play well. That’s promising for us.”
Emerald continues the tournament 10:30 a.m. today when it hosts Wren at Frank Hill Stadium. The championship game will be played 7:30 tonight.
Dickey said he’ll be looking for Emerald to make sharper passes and continue the dominant ball control it showed against Liberty.
“Wren’s a good team, and they’ve got a few guys that can control the ball,” Dickey said. “Our center backs and midfielders are going to have to step up big and outplay some of their top guys. We’ll have to be able to control the ball.”