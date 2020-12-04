Emerald sophomore Kendahl Spearman might have had some early jitters in her return to Greenwood High.
But she heated up quickly in the second half to carry the Vikings to their second straight win.
Spearman, who transferred to Emerald after playing her freshman season at Greenwood, exploded for 34 points in a 59-35 win over the Eagles. The standout point guard did most of her damage in the fourth quarter to give Emerald the comeback victory after a slow start.
“I think Kendahl was maybe a little bit too excited or amped up in the early going,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “Having her calm down and get back to the basics was big for our offense. She really helped our offense get into a groove.”
The Vikings got off to a slow shooting start as it went into the break trailing 16-14, but Spearman led a 13-2 run to open the third quarter to give her team all the separation it needed.
Greenwood’s talented sophomore duo was held in check for most of the night by Emerald’s press defense. Hailey Chiles scored a team-high 13 points and Erianna Wardlaw followed with 12, but the Eagles didn’t find much offensive success elsewhere.
“Offensively, we just don’t seem to be able to get things going in the post area, and we’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the ball,” Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles said. “We’re starting too slow, and in the second half, we just couldn’t get things going. We’ve got to find a way to get ready to play the entire game and not come out flat.”
Emerald opened the season with a win against Greenwood for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Rollinson said having early success against the Eagles should only help his young team’s confidence as Emerald heads into region play in the coming weeks.
“This showed that we can play against Class 4A schools like Greenwood, which I think is a team that still has a chance to be really good,” Rollinson said. “It’s a huge confidence booster for us. Hopefully we can hold serve against them when they come to our place next week.”
Emerald 12 2 17 28 — 59
Greenwood 6 10 7 12 — 35
Scoring — E: Kendahl Spearman 34, TaKairah Watson 8, Amari Goodman 6, Destiny Collier 4, Aniyah Goode 3, Tilia Morton 2, Tiyonia Tennant 2; G: Hailey Chiles 13, Erianna Wardlaw 12, Clair Lewis 8, Mikiyah McDowell 2.
Records: Emerald 2-0, Greenwood 0-2