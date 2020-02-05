The South Carolina Gamecocks added four recruits Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Northwestern wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell’s pledge to the Gamecocks crossed off the biggest remaining in-state recruit on Signing Day. South Carolina also made official the signings of Hammond School defensive tackle Alex Huntley, junior college running back ZaQuandre White and linebacker Gilber Edmond.
Caldwell, a 6-foot-4, 193-pound receiver, chose USC over Tennessee. His recruitment lifted considerably late in the process. He had once committed to East Carolina and also visited Baylor and Wake Forest.
Caldwell had 92 catches for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior year at Northwestern. He made the Shrine Bowl and finished the year ranked the No. 8 prospect in the state.
Huntley is a 4-star recruit by 247Sports. He had recruiting interest from Virginia, Arkansas, Georgia and Georgia State. A 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle, Huntley is rated the No. 4 recruit in the state.
Edmond’s signing came as a surprise Wednesday morning, as he had been committed to South Florida. Edmond also held offers from Central Michigan, FAU, Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State.
Edmond is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker from Fort Pierce, Florida. He is the second defensive end signed by USC.
White will have two years to play for the Gamecocks after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. He is a running back from Fort Myers, Florida.
White started his collegiate career as a linebacker at Florida State. He redshirted in 2017 and played in 10 games in 2018. He transferred to a junior college because he wanted to play running back.
White is rated a 4-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 1 junior college running back in the country. He had offers from Tennessee and Arkansas.
Jordan Burch saga continues
Jordan Burch, the No. 1 in-state recruit, committed to the Gamecocks on Early Signing Day, but rumors of an LSU visit swirled while Burch still didn’t sign his Letter of Intent.
At a ceremony at Hammond School, Burch wore a Gamecocks hat and sat with his high school teammates, who announced their signings. Huntley signed his LOI, and it was announced by South Carolina later Wednesday that he had signed.
Burch and his mother refused to answer questions about whether he had signed a Letter of Intent. Hammond coach Erik Kimrey was unable to say whether Burch had signed.
Burch retweeted a tweet from FOX College Football that stated he had signed with South Carolina, but the official South Carolina account didn’t announce his signing Wednesday.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp could not comment on Burch during his 4:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday, as he is not allowed to speak about an unsigned recruit under NCAA rules.