After eight seasons at the helm, Mark Sorrow is stepping down from his role as Emerald’s boys basketball coach, Sorrow confirmed Thursday.
Sorrow said he’ll continue to serve as a physical education and weight training teacher at the school, where he’s worked for the last 24 years.
“It’s never easy to step down as head coach, but I just felt like this was a good time to do it,” Sorrow said. “It’s going to give me more time to spend with my wife and kids. They’ve been very patient. I’ve been away from them a lot, and it’ll give me more time with them.
“I still plan on being involved in the district and in these kids’ lives. It’s been a pleasure to work with this group of young people. We’ve got a fine group of young people here at Emerald, and it’s been fun to watch them grow.”
Sorrow, who has been a basketball coach for more than 30 years, said he isn’t ruling out the possibility of returning to coaching basketball in some capacity in the future. He will also decide in the coming weeks whether he will return as an assistant football coach next season.
Emerald missed the playoffs in the 2019-20 season after finishing 6-17 overall and 4-7 in Region 3-3A. In the final game of the season, the Vikings missed out on the final playoff spot in the region after a loss to Mid-Carolina.
Sorrow took over the program in 2012 after serving as an assistant to former coach Robin Scott. Prior to joining Emerald, Sorrow served as Ware Shoals’ girls basketball coach for eight years.
Sorrow had four winning seasons during his time with the Vikings and compiled a 94-96 record. In the 2013-14 season, he led Emerald to a 22-4 overall record and an appearance in the third round of the playoffs. That year’s team won 18 games in a row and made the deepest playoff run of Sorrow’s tenure.
Sorrow said Emerald’s second round playoff win against Chapman — a team that was led by former player and current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel — will be a memory that always sticks out.
“That was a big memory of all this,” Sorrow said. “We won that game at home. There’s a lot of good memories I’ll always look back on.”
Emerald will return a talented nucleus that includes standout guards Zacoyeis Elmore and Shep Forrester, who will be seniors next season. The Vikings also have 6-foot-4 Demarion Rapp, who will be a junior.
“They’ve got a lot of younger guys coming up,” Sorrow said. “Seven guys are returning, and the jayvee team was very successful this season. The future is very bright for them. I just wanna thank (athletic director) Tim McMahon and (former principal) Brad Nickles for giving me the opportunity. I made memories with this team that will last a lifetime.”