Greenwood and Abbeville County high schools are set to begin spring workouts for fall sports teams under Phase 1 of the South Carolina High School League’s guidelines next week.
Greenwood, Emerald and Ninety Six will have meetings among teams on Monday and begin training for the rest of the week.
Ware Shoals School District 51 plans to start its workouts for fall sports July 6.
The SCHSL released its guidelines May 28 and left the decision for when to open spring workouts up to each school district. The league worked with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to create the guidelines.
Greenwood School District 50 said in an email response that all student-athletes are required to read and follow the SCHSL’s guidelines. The district is also requiring that student-athletes attend a walkthrough before participating.
The Phase 1 guidelines are essentially conditioning. Team competition, shared sports equipment and contact between athletes or coaches is not allowed under the Phase 1 guidelines. Those guidelines split athletes into “pods” of five to 10 and require those groups to be placed into different facilities.
Greenwood School District 50 released a COVID-19 assumption of risk form for its athletes to fill out and allowed athletes to submit their physical forms via PlanetHS instead of accepting paper submissions.
In the event of a positive test, the SCHSL and DHEC said in a conference call last week that the infected pod would be quarantined with their facility sanitized.
In response to questions submitted via email to Greenwood District 50 schools, spokesman Johnathan Graves did not specifically detail the district’s plan for a positive test or say whether parents or the general public would be notified.
The district’s statement read: “The district has worked closely with both high school athletic departments to develop protocols and procedures in the event of a positive test. These policies and procedures adhere to the law and guidelines set by SCDHEC in regards to notifying parents and the public.”
As for Greenwood School District 52, Ninety Six athletic director B.J. Wertz said the school is still in the process of gathering additional masks and cleaning supplies before beginning workouts.
Ninety Six is aiming to start sometime next week once it acquires those materials.
“Right now, with everything like it is, the turnover’s not very good on supplies, but our plan is to start as quickly as possible,” Wertz said. “The sooner we get everything we need, we can get to work.
“We’ve got the kids and coaches ready to go. We’ve just got to make sure to have everything in place for every guideline we’ve got to meet.”
McCormick County School District is set to start its workouts for fall sports on June 22.
The coaches will be solely responsible for adhering to all SCHSL and DHEC guidelines, McCormick athletic director Rico Salliewhite said. Every McCormick athlete and coach will be receiving a packet in the coming weeks to complete a COVID-19 waiver form and an updated physical form.
Both forms must be signed and completed before any player can participate in any athletic activities.
“The South Carolina High School League has set forth very specific guidelines to ensure the safety for our student-athletes and coaches,” Salliewhite said in an email. “The McCormick County School District coaches have had many meetings learning how to best keep our student-athletes and coaches safe as we resume athletics.”
South Carolina is among a few states in the country with spiking COVID-19 cases, even as number of tests have been steady. A record 682 new cases were reported Thursday. In Greenwood County, however, there have only been 235 total cases since March 21, but 114 new cases in the past 14 days.