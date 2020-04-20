Abbeville’s Lilly Smith felt confident in her ability to make a return to the Bassmaster high school national championship this season.
Smith and her partner Anna Brooke Powell have turned in three top-10 finishes on the Palmetto Boat Center high school tournament trail this season. They captured a first-place finish at Lake Murray and also finished in fourth place at Lake Hartwell.
Abbeville’s fishing duo looked to take that momentum into the crucial part of the season, but all events and tournaments have been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith, a senior, looked to qualify for the national championship again and improve on last summer’s strong showing. As a junior, Smith and her partner, senior Daelyn Whaley, took fifth place in a competition that included 300 boats.
Qualifying for this year’s national championship seemed well in hand before the season was suspended. Smith and Powell currently rank first with 741 points in Group B of the state’s tournament trail.
“We’ve accomplished a good bit so far,” Smith said. “We’re leading our group in points, but the virus has of course put everything on hold. Hopefully we can get back out there and do some other tournaments.”
Smith was named an honorable mention for the 2020 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team last week. Anglers were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.
There were 49 anglers from 33 states that made the All-State team. Smith was one of 54 anglers across the country to receive an honorable mention.
“It’s just a wonderful opportunity that they would mention me in an honorable way,” Smith said. “In order to qualify for that, you have to have leadership skills in the community, and it’s not just your fishing success, you have to have good academics. It’s just pretty awesome to be mentioned in that.”
Although there is uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the season, Smith is staying prepared. She said she’s using her family’s boat to keep fishing on a daily basis.
After the school year, Smith will be heading to Emmanuel College to join the bass fishing program. Emmanuel’s program started its inaugural season last fall. There are around 600 college bass fishing teams in the country, but the majority of them are club teams.
Emmanuel is one of the select few programs in the country offering athletic scholarships to student-anglers.
Smith also plays tennis and softball for Abbeville but started taking competitive fishing more seriously in recent years.
“It’s an awesome opportunity,” Smith said. “I always thought I might go to college to play softball or something, but then I got into fishing. The fact that I actually got signed to go on to college and get to do a sport like fishing is pretty crazy. There’s not many female fishers or college fishing teams out there.”
Whaley, Smith’s old partner, joined Emmanuel’s bass fishing team as a freshman this season. Smith said they’ll be roommates when she arrives at the school in the fall.
“I don’t know if we’ll be able to be partners because she has a partner from this past year, but it’s definitely going to be awesome to be back with her,” Smith said. “It’ll be an awesome experience.”