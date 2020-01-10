Emerald junior guard Shep Forrester corralled the loose ball, made sure his feet were behind the 3-point line and fired.
He expected the shot to fall, like most of his had already on the night, and it did.
Forrester’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Emerald an improbable, 55-54 win Friday night against Mid-Carolina.
Emerald battled foul trouble for most of the game and trailed 52-47 with 50 seconds left before Forrester led the Vikings’ comeback charge.
A 3-pointer from Forrester with two seconds left cut the deficit to two points and put Emerald in position to hit a potential game-tying shot.
The Vikings just needed a steal on the ensuing inbound, and Forrester provided it. He quickly hoisted a 3-pointer from the corner to give Emerald the victory.
“We were in the huddle, and (Emerald coach Mark) Sorrow said, ‘Let’s play defense, anything can happen,’” Forrester said. “Stranger things have happened. I knew I would need to get that ball and shoot it, and when I did, I knew it was going in when I let it go.”
Forrester was hot from 3-point attempts all night. He made eight shots from deep and carried the offensive load, scoring a game-high 34 points.
Forrester and junior guard Zacoyeis Elmore have been the cornerstones of the Vikings’ offense this season, but with Elmore in foul trouble for most of the game, Forrester delivered in the biggest moments.
“It was just my teammates getting me the ball in rhythm,” Forrester said. “I give a lot of credit to them and I’m just really proud of this group.”
Emerald rallied from a slow start in the first half to secure a region-opening win. The Vikings were outscored 20-10 in the second quarter, but went on a 12-4 run to end the third.
Forrester did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 24 of his 34 points.
“Shep hit some huge shots,” Sorrow said. “We didn’t always play great tonight, but we kept playing hard. Stranger things can happen if you keep playing hard, and we made a play there at the end.”
The Vikings’ rebound advantage also played a key role in the team’s comeback. Emerald’s Zack Williamson and Kamal Moss came up with crucial rebounds down the stretch to help keep the Vikings within striking distance.
After a 2-9 record in non-region action and another slow start against Mid-Carolina, Sorrow said he was encouraged in the resolve his team showed.
“It’s nine games left, and we got the first one in the region,” Sorrow said. “That’s what’s important, especially getting off on the right foot at home. It’s something to build on.”
GAME SUMMARY
Mid-Carolina 9 20 15 10 — 54
Emerald 11 10 19 15 — 55
Scoring — E: Shep Forrester 34, Zacoyeis Elmore 8, Sean Adams 6, Kamal Moss 5, Ahmad Evans 2.
3-pointers — E: Forrester 8, Elmore 2.
Record: Emerald 3-9 overall, 1-0 Region 3-3A