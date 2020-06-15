In mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic suspended high schools sports. The season was canceled April 22.
The Index-Journal names the top players in each sport to its All-Lakelands team at the end of each season. This spring, all area seniors for each spring sport will be represented on the All-Lakelands team. Each spring sports’ All-Lakelands team will be published separately.
Six tennis players from Greenwood High and Emerald High have moved on from the programs this spring. Though the pandemic’s worsening rendered their final season unable to finish, the year started with plenty of optimism for both teams.
At Emerald, a region championship in Region 3-3A seemed within reach. Seniors Jack Wiseman and Layton Logan led the Vikings’ effort this season.
Logan played for the Vikings for six years and earned two team MVP awards and two All-Region selections. He will attend Piedmont Technical College and enroll in the BMW program.
Wiseman, a five-year contributor, also earned two MVP awards and two All-Region selections. He will attend Auburn University next fall.
At Greenwood High, the Eagles were set to improve on last season’s record in one of the most talented regions in the state. The Eagles’ four seniors — Bennett Charles, Ahmad Pendergrass, Andrew Polatty and Creighton Bowen — are set to move on.
Polatty said in a quote posted to Greenwood High’s senior tribute page that his best tennis memory was beating Wade Hampton at home last season. He will attend Presbyterian College.
Pendergrass is set to attend Clemson to study secondary education. Charles will also head to Clemson in the fall.
Bowen played for the Eagles for six years. He was named All-Region one time and was one of the team’s leaders each of the past two years.