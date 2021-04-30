There are a bevy of sayings that remark on the importance of the end. Most say it is imperative to welcome the conclusion of one chapter or a period of time, so that people can be prepared for the challenges and experiences that lay ahead.
It’s simple in theory but for most, change is anxiety-inducing and moreover bittersweet as we say goodbye to the past and hello to the future.
For 90 minutes under the lights at J.W. Babb Stadium, the Greenwood girls varsity soccer team experienced those emotions as it defeated Dixie 2-1 in its final home game of the season. For 10 seniors, it was the final time they would step on the field with the black and gold ‘G’ at midfield.
“We had a great team effort tonight,” Greenwood head coach Katelyn Miller said. “We have had a phenomenal season. These seniors are special, these 10 I couldn’t replace with anybody in my heart, I mean they are full-fledged team, phenomenal characters and they are just great girls.”
Miller said the night was ‘bittersweet’ for multiple reasons. On the one hand, the victory over the Hornets solidified the 2021 Eagles as the winningest girls varsity team in history. However, she had to defeat her alma mater in Dixie in order to achieve it.
This graduating class is also the first full-class that will graduate from Miller’s program. The third-year head coach graduated four during last year’s COVID-shortened season. Despite the adversity Miller and the Eagles have faced during the past few seasons, the coach was always able to rely on her seniors. In the game against Dixie, the seniors once again shone the brightest, led by Ali Bell and Abigail Burnett.
Bell scored the game-winning goal for Greenwood, while Burnett assisted junior Claire Lewis with the opening score.
“I mean we just battled through adversity and my seniors took charge on the field,” Miller said. “They all showed leadership and that turned the game around for us.”
Greenwood will finish the 2021 season on the road Friday night as the Eagles travel to Mid-Carolina.
“These 10 seniors have had my back and have been supporting me the entire time,” Miller said. “It’s a whole family out here and they represent the ‘G’ well.”