Emerald accomplished the fast start it wanted against a surging Clinton team, but it couldn’t maintain any offensive consistency in the final half of Tuesday’s game.
Emerald suffered a 56-47 loss to Clinton, the top team in Region 3-3A. After taking a six-point lead into halftime, the Vikings were outscored 31-16 in the second half.
Clinton made key defensive adjustments to create problems for Emerald’s offense down the stretch. The Vikings struggled moving the ball and finding scoring opportunities, resulting in several turnovers.
“Turnovers are what really hurt us in the end,” Emerald coach Megan Parks said. “And not boxing out, not rebounding, just little things. Next time we face them, we’ll definitely be ready for that, prepared for that. We’ll work on those little things moving forward.”
Emerald delivered its best blow in the first half and took a 31-25 lead into halftime after hot 3-point shooting. Senior guard Lauren Livingston made five of Emerald’s six 3-pointers and had 15 points at halftime.
Livingston, however, scored just three points in the final two quarters.
“I just told the girls to come out with speed,” Parks said. “We were pushing the ball the entire game, but I honestly think we just got tired toward the end. Clinton hit us with the box-and-one to try and eliminate Lauren out of the equation.”
Parks said she was still pleased with her team’s effort against Clinton, which has now won 11 consecutive games.
Emerald opened the game on a 7-2 run and led for nearly the first three quarters. Clinton didn’t take the lead until there were 30 seconds left in the third.
The Vikings also held an opponent under 70 points for the first time in three games. Now, Emerald will aim to end a three-game losing streak when it travels to play Union County on Friday.
“We came together as a team after several losses, and I’m really proud of them for that,” Parks said. “We’re starting to pull it together again, and we definitely did it against some good competition tonight.”
GAME SUMMARY
Clinton 12 13 14 17 — 56
Emerald 13 18 7 9 — 47
Scoring — E: Lauren Livingston 18, Keonna Hankinson 12, Ta’Kaira Watson 8, Amari Goodman 6, Asia Frazier 3.
3-pointers — E: Livingston 5, Watson 1.
Record: 8-5 overall, 1-3 Region 3-3A
Next: 6 p.m. Friday, Emerald at Union County