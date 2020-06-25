The South Carolina High School League voted Thursday to mandate schools to follow its guidelines, as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in South Carolina and threatens to wipe out the fall sports season.
North Myrtle Beach athletic director and SCHSL executive committee member Joe Quigley urged the SCHSL to make the change, saying that some schools have disregarded the Phase 1 guidelines.
“The words ‘requirement’ and ‘recommendation,’ I think, are different,” Quigley said. “And when you hear recommendation, it’s not treated the same across the state. ... This is life and death, that’s what this is, bottom line.”
The SCHSL also approved a motion to allow teams to continue workouts during the typical dead period in late July. That motion passed with a 15-0 vote.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton introduced the possibility of implementing “Phase 1.5,” which would include shared sports equipment among the small groups that are allowed to work out under Phase 1 guidelines. No vote was taken on implementing those changes to the guidelines.
The decision to mandate the SCHSL and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was met with debate from some members of the Executive Committee.
The motion to mandate schools to follow guidelines determined by the Return to Play task force failed 8-6. The vote to mandate guidelines that have already been in place was approved by the 13-1 vote.
Those who opposed mandating the guidelines argued that the coronavirus is not as severe in other parts of the state, therefore schools can use their own discretion for how closely to adhere to the SCHSL and DHEC’s guidelines.
The SCHSL announced in late May it would allow schools to begin workouts under Phase 1 guidelines, but leave the decision up to decisions as to when to start workouts. Schools remain in Phase 1, with most Lakelands schools continuing with workouts.
Singleton said the SCHSL will implement penalties for schools that violate the guidelines. He said the penalties could range from losing jamborees, scrimmages and practice days to taking away playoff hosting rights and barring a team from the playoffs altogether.
The vote to implement violations passed 14-0.
Coronavirus cases have spiked in recent weeks in South Carolina, and the state is among four that are seeing massive upticks in spread. South Carolina reported 1,291 new cases Wednesday, and the seven-day average of new cases has been steadily rising.
During a press conference after the meeting, Singleton said he knows of three schools that have had to stop workouts because of positive tests.
Union County recently suspended its workouts after a coach tested positive. Beaufort County schools have also suspended their workouts until July 20 because of a rise in cases in the area.
Singleton said a date for making a final decision on delaying the fall season altogether is “a moving target.” He said he is not yet considering making delays or switching sports to different seasons based on risk.
One contingency plan that remains on the table is reducing schedules to region play and delaying the start of the season until the virus stops spreading. Singleton said he is unsure of what point the SCHSL will go ahead with that plan.
DHEC identified sports such as football or wrestling as “high risk” and sports such as golf and baseball as “low risk” when it released its guidelines in May. The idea of shifting low-risk sports to fall and high-risk sports to spring has been floated by some as a way to ride out the rising cases in the state.
While high school sports have been suspended, canceled or out of season during the summer, some travel sports organizations are proceeding with competition. Asked whether that concept is frustrating or troubling to the SCHSL’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, Singleton replied, “I respect the fact that parents have the ability to make decisions and act in ways that benefit their kids.”