The South Carolina High School League will provide an update on spring sports after a teleconference 1 p.m. Monday.
“The committee is weighing all aspects of the virus as well as school operations and extra-curricular activities to include athletics,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a statement. “We are in regular contact with SCDHEC and SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, which is comprised of health and medical professionals from across the state.”
The SCHSL had a conference call Thursday in which it resolved to leave decisions on coronavirus cancellations or postponements to districts.
In Greenwood, District 50 has not canceled any games or practices at any level. The district has not made adjustments to its class schedule.
The Peach Belt Conference, of which Lander is a member, announced Friday that the remainder of spring sports seasons are canceled. Lander announced a move to online classes in the same week.
At Erskine, classes have gone online and spring sports seasons were suspended "until further notice" by Conference Carolinas.
"We fully understand the ramifications of what this means for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators who put in so much hard work daily for their institutions, but we feel this is the right decision currently," Conference Carolinas commissioner Chris Colvin said. "Our first priority is always the protection of our student-athletes along with our coaches and administrators. I would like to thank all of our presidents and administrators for working together to help us make this incredibly tough decision."