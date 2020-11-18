The South Carolina High School League released guidelines Wednesday for next month's football state championship games at Spring Valley High School and Benedict College.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said during the executive committee meeting that around 1,850 people will be able to attend each of the games being played at Spring Valley. Around 2,000 people can attend the games at Benedict.
The Class 2A and Class 3A games will be played at Spring Valley, and the Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 1A games will be played at Benedict.
The Dec. 4 contests will include a 5 p.m. matchup at Spring Valley and a 7:30 p.m. game at Benedict. The Dec. 5 games at Benedict will be played at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., while Spring Valley will host a contest at 3:30 p.m.
Singleton said the SCHSL will announce next week which classes will play on which days.
Each championship finalist will get 700 tickets to sell.
The SCHSL Executive Committee also passed a spring sports motion to push back the start of the baseball and softball seasons to March 15.
"This extra time will allow coaches an opportunity to plan practices early in the season that will allow for their players to progress in a throwing program that will promote arm care and safety prior to playing in a contest," the SCHSL said in a news release.
Practice will still begin Feb. 1 for all spring sports. First scrimmages for soccer, boys golf, boys tennis, and track and field will be Feb. 8. First scrimmages for baseball and softball will be Feb. 22. The start of the playoffs will be pushed back to early May.
Like fall and winter sports, the playoffs for spring sports will also be shortened by a round with the top two teams from each region making the postseason as automatic qualifiers. Class 4A, Class 2A and Class 1A have some at-large bids because of an uneven amount of regions in those classes.