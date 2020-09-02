The high school football season for public schools is set to start in nearly three weeks, and several guidelines will be in place for the limited number of fans that will be allowed to attend games.
The South Carolina High School League’s request for an exception to Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Order limiting spectator capacity at athletic events has been granted, the league announced Wednesday in a Zoom meeting.
That exemption removes the requirement to have less than 250 fans in attendance. The league’s successful request for an exemption will allow stadiums to accommodate up to 12,000 fans, but the only time that number would come into play is at state championship games.
It will be up to the schools and districts to decide the capacity for facilities for all fall sports so that family groups can remain 6 feet apart at all times.
Fans and event staff at SCHSL games must wear masks at all times. Coaches, players and officials are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. The plan also eliminates teams gathering after games.
The SCHSL is also encouraging online ticketing or pre-sales in an effort to avoid ticket lines. Drive-through ticketing, with each car purchasing tickets for everyone in the car, is recommended if possible.
Public schools won’t kick off the regular season until Sept. 25, but the league plans to have scrimmages before that. SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said he’s “very encouraged” with how workouts have gone for fall sports teams across the state.
“I haven’t received much from schools saying they were having issues following the guidelines,” Singleton said. “Of course, there have been a few schools with some challenges, but the majority of schools feel things are going well and are enforcing those guidelines we have established.
“I’m very encouraged that we should be able to get all our fall sports in, or at the very least get them started. I feel very good about that at the moment.”
Singleton has said in the past that further delays are still possible as the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop, but he expects the football season to start as scheduled.
“While we haven’t been able to move across communities within schools, they have been gathering for a while, and there’s been little to no indication that there’s been a wide spread of the virus,” Singleton said. “We recognize that as we start moving toward where we’re going to start gathering across communities, the possibility of spread is still there. But as of right now, it appears we are in a good position.”
Uncertainty remains about where the five football state championship games will be played this season.
Benedict College and Williams-Brice Stadium might still be used, but Singleton said a final decision has not been made.
“We’ve got to see what our most feasible and best options are,” Singleton said. “Everything is up for consideration, and nothing has been nailed down at this time. But that’s a long way in the future. We’re just trying to make sure we’ve got a season to come.”