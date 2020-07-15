While support for a spring football season sprouted, the South Carolina High School League decided Wednesday to keep the season in the fall.
In the league's meeting Wednesday, voted down was a proposal to move football season to the spring and adopted a tentative plan to start fall sports, including football, as early as possible.
The league passed its own plan, which was approved by a 14-2 vote, and rejected a proposal from Lexington County's school district by a 16-1 vote.
A proposal from Greenville County to suspend all in-person workouts statewide was rejected by a 13-1 vote. Several counties across the state have suspended workouts because of rising coronavirus cases. Ware Shoals, Laurens and Greenville school districts' workouts are currently suspended.
The SCHSL meeting came shortly before a press conference from Gov. Henry McMaster. McMaster asked schools to offer in-person and virtual instruction but did not issue an executive order.
In a press conference after the league's meeting, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said it is not a requirement to participate in in-person classes to participate in sports.
Singleton said in the subsequent press conference that he knows of 19 schools that have had positive COVID-19 tests. He said some schools are mandating their athletes to be tested.
Under the approved return to play plan, fall sports practices are set to start Aug. 17 and the seven-game football season is scheduled to start Sept. 1. Those dates are tentative, and the league will meet again to confirm or delay those start dates.
The fall football season was set to start practice July 31. The first game of the season was slated for Aug. 21.
The league's plan, proposed and explained by Singleton, emphasizes fluidity and adjustments for changes in the spread of the coronavirus.
Singleton said the committee could delay the start date one week at a time as the state monitors its case numbers.
Under the league's proposal, the football season will focus on region play. Singleton said the latest that season could start and still accommodate seven football games is Oct. 2.
Singleton said teams that do not make the playoffs will have the ability to schedule an eighth game while the playoffs go on. The season is set to end Nov. 20.
In the press conference after the meeting, Singleton shed some light on why the league will choose not to flip sports into different seasons.
"We kept going back to, the more flexible we make it, the better chance we have of making these sports available," Singleton said, highlight the desire to give multi-sport athletes the chance to participate in each of their sports.
The rejected Lexington County plan, proposed by district superintendent Greg Little and athletic director Dave Bennett, proposed that SCHSL start the seasons for low-risk sports such as cross country, baseball or softball to the fall and delay the football season to the spring.
Committee members expressed interest in tabling the Lexington plan and incorporating concepts of it into the league's plan.
Bennett, a former head coach of Coastal Carolina's football team, delivered an impassioned plea to the executive committee to formulate a plan. He told those in the meeting that members could tweak and change the Lexington proposal as much as they want.
"We need a plan," Bennett said. "As you know, it's like the wild, wild West out there."
The Lexington County proposal consisted of a 10-week season.
Committee members had questions about overlap between sports seasons and difficulties smaller schools would have with multi-sport athletes.
Little said the Lexington plan allowed for football revenue to be maximized in the spring, even though that revenue will likely not be close to the amount a school could make in a normal football season.
The committee will meet again Aug. 4-5.