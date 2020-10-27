A chaotic South Carolina High School meeting Tuesday morning ended with the league's adoption of a Return To Play plan for winter sports.
The meeting happened via conference call, which caused disruption when many on the call did not mute their microphones. For journalists and others from the public on the call, little could be heard of the league's deliberations.
The league has had its meetings all summer via Zoom, which had been streamed on Facebook Live. For Tuesday's meeting, there has been no publicly published document about votes or approvals from the meeting and no recording available for the public to view.
The meeting's technical issues made it difficult to tell who was talking and to hear what each person said.
Commissioner Jerome Singleton sent a letter to member schools Tuesday afternoon apologizing for the technical difficulties and informing schools that the league approved the "Return to Play" plan for winter sports and is in the process of finalizing the details of that plan.
The Executive Committee spoke in Tuesday's meeting about practice start dates and season start dates for boys and girls basketball and wrestling.
Multiple reporters left the meeting before it ended because the technical difficulties made it impossible to follow the deliberations.
A group of media sent a letter to Singleton addressing communication issues with the South Carolina High School League from Tuesday and other long-term issues. The letter was written by Ian Guerin of the Myrtle Beach Herald and signed by Guerin, Skylar Rolstad of the Index-Journal, Jed Blackwell of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Eric Sprott of The Seneca Journal and Jeff Hartsell of the Charleston Post and Courier.
The letter stated that technical difficulties made the meeting "chaotic to the point of detrimental to our goals." The letter also called for the body to host the meeting "from scratch with proper assurances of clarity."
"This is not how major policy meetings — including those determining SCHSL's approach to a sports season in the middle of a pandemic — should be conducted," the letter read.
SCHSL meetings are subject to laws on public meetings, which are required by state Freedom of Information law to be available to the public and announced 24 hours before meeting.