The South Carolina High School League announced it will extend its suspension of spring sports until the end of April, following the lead of the Governor and delaying a final decision on the season for 20 more days.
The conference call today followed Tuesday’s executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster, which mandated many non-essential businesses to close. McMaster suggested that residents shelter in place, but it was not ordered.
“As long as they’ve got hope, we’ve got hope,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “I don’t want to speculate on what the Governor’s going to do. I think that’s more of a question on what’s the likelihood of them returning to school. That’s a better question for them, actually.”
McMaster has ordered schools to close through May, and the SCHSL is not allowed to have high school competition or practices while school is not in session.
The order also ruled out the participation in sports that use shared equipment or position participants within six feet of one another.
If competition can be resumed at all before the school year ends, it will need to be extremely condensed. Singleton said the SCHSL is working to come up with a way to ensure conditioning and practice is completed to an appropriate degree to streamline the process of bringing competition back.
“Everything’s on the table,” Singleton said. “One of the things we’re looking at now is looking at some kind of telecommunication that can occur between the coaches, athletic directors and the athletes. If they can work on drills on some type of medium or instruction, we’re going to come up with a guideline on how that can possibly occur. We want to take advantage of being active in the right way. We want to make sure that when we do return, they’re going to have some type of competition to compete in.”
South Carolina is one of several states which have not outright canceled their spring sports. Among the others who have not canceled are Kansas, Arizona, Alabama, California, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Vermont and Virginia.