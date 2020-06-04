The South Carolina High School League broadcast Thursday on Facebook Live a meeting with representatives from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), athletic trainer Sheila Gordan and Dr. Christopher Mazoue, the chairman of orthopedic surgery at the University of South Carolina.
In a press conference after the meeting, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton discussed several aspects of the SCHSL's Phase 1 of the return to spring and summer workouts for high school athletics.
The league's dead period will continue through the end of July, and an annual coaches clinic, set for July 26-29, was canceled Wednesday. Start dates for workouts during the spring and summer will be determined by each district, the SCHSL announced May 28, the same day guidelines for Phase 1 were released.
When asked about schools violating the Phase 1 guidelines, Singleton reminded of the consequences of not social distancing.
"The penalty will probably be that we're not able to have sports," Singleton said during the meeting.
Among many of the details discussed by DHEC's Dr. Brannon Traxler and others was the threshold for a fever. A fever from COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control, is a temperature of at least 100.4 degrees.
Those from DHEC also said that a positive test will not permanently stop workouts. Phase 1 requires athletes to split into "pods" of five to 10 students, and in the event of a positive test, the infected pod will quarantine for two weeks and its facility will be sanitized.
Phase 1 workouts will be voluntary. In the event an athlete begins participating in practices after Phase 1, they will be included in Phase 2 practices without requiring other preparation, Mazoue said.
When asked about whether allowing districts to start summer workouts when they determine it is safe could present a competitive advantage, Singleton said that won't be an issue because Phase 1 workouts are could still be conducted virtually. The use of balls and shared sports equipment is not allowed in Phase 1, nor is team competition.
Phase 1 will be in effect indefinitely. Singleton said the SCHSL has "triggers" that will indicate when it is safe to move on to Phase 2, of which guidelines have not been released.
"When does the data say it is safe to have larger groups? If those triggers occur, then we can start moving into phases," Singleton said. He said the SCHSL will "lean heavily" on DHEC to determine when those triggers have been reached.
The amount of new coronavirus cases has spiked in the state this week, although testing has expanded. DHEC reported 361 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day total yet. There have been at least 285 new cases each of the past seven days.