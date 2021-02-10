The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal to cancel practices for out-of-season sports during the spring.
The motion passed by a 15-0 vote. The League’s staff made the proposal, which was rejected by the Executive Committee.
Since the coronavirus spread into the United States in March, the League has not allowed open season workouts for any sport.
Under the League staff’s proposal, which was explained in the Wednesday morning meeting by Commissioner Jerome Singleton, no fall sports would be able to practice in the spring to prepare for next school year’s season.
Carlos Cave, a representative from the Athletic Administrators Association, argued for the rejection of the proposal, saying open season practices should be allowed as schools return to a sense of normalcy.
The official motion to reject was made by Spartanburg District 6 superintendent Daryl Owings.
Also discussed in the meeting, venues for state championship basketball games have not yet been determined, Singleton said. USC Aiken is being considered.
State championship games for basketball are scheduled to be played during the first week of March.