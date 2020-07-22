High school football in South Carolina remains on track for a fall season, but that still could change as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases while the school year approaches.
An appeals hearing scheduled to rule on a plan for the resumption of the high school sports seasons left more questions than answers on Wednesday.
The Appellate Panel of the South Carolina High School League was to hear and rule on Lexington County’s plan for resumption of sports, which would have shifted spring sports such as baseball and softball to the fall. Football and volleyball would be moved to the spring.
However, panel members cited a lack of information on the Lexington proposal and on the SCHSL’s plan, and voted to continue discussion of the issue and postpone a decision until an Aug. 10 meeting, following the Executive Committee’s next scheduled meetings Aug. 4 and 5.
Last week, the Lexington proposal was voted down 16-1 by the SCHSL Executive Committee in favor of a league plan that pushes fall sports back several weeks.
The Lexington County plan is a 10-week season that pushes the sports considered the highest-risk competitions by the National Federation of High School Sports, such as football and wrestling, into the first half of 2021.
The plan calls for four sports seasons. The first, running from Sept. 21 to Nov. 17, would feature swimming, and girls golf from Sept. 7-Oct. 30. Girls tennis and girls lacrosse would have 12 regular-season matches, baseball and softball would have 16 games each, and girls golf would have eight matches. Cross country would have five meets, with swimming competing in four meets.
Season two would feature winter sports and run from Nov. 23-Jan. 29, and would include 16 regular-season games for boys and girls basketball.
Spring Sports 1 would take place from Jan. 25-April 2 for football and volleyball. Volleyball would play 12 regular-season games, football six regular-season contests, and competitive cheer would have four competitions.
Boys and girls soccer, boys lacrosse, boys tennis, wrestling, track and boys golf would be held in the Spring Sports 2 season, from March 22-May 28. Soccer, lacrosse and tennis would have 12 matches, with eight wrestling matches, eight golf matches and five track meets.
As for now, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said the league’s plan will remain in place.
Under the league’s proposal, the seven-game football season will focus on region play. Singleton said the latest that the season could start and still accommodate seven football games is Oct. 2.
Singleton reiterated that the committee could delay the start date one week at a time as the state monitors its case numbers.
“We don’t know when this (pandemic) is going to end,” Singleton during the meeting. “We don’t want to ignore any opportunity to consider those things. We only find out with time.”
Singleton said he felt the league’s member schools would have preferred an answer Wednesday from the appellate panel. Instead, with no ruling on the Lexington plan, the SCHSL’s plan will still take precedence.
“Right now, if I had to give any advice, it’s go with what we’ve got right now,” Singleton said. “Proceed as if we will begin fall sports practice on Aug. 17. I realize there are questions. When and if it changes, we will take the lead to try to put things in place.
“My concern for fall sports has not subsided. The numbers continue to grow. I’ve had conversations about the demographics, the spread among age groups, learning how to mitigate things, and still my concern continues to grow. We learn things every day about this situation.”