State Rep. John McCravy invited the Greenwood Christian School boys cross country team to the Statehouse Thursday, as the team was honored for winning the SCISA Class 2A state championship for the second consecutive year.
He presented them a resolution from the SC House of Representatives.
McCravy congratulated coach Kevin Sponenberg, Joe Black III, Brayden Brewer, Adam Edwards, Evan Edwards, Matthew Hanna, Andrew Osborne, Alex Romaine, and Garrett Sponenberg for their achievement.
This team overcame much adversity early on in the season. One of the team members suffered a stress fracture in his hip, while another runner had a broken collar bone. Both recovered to compete in the state championship race.
Sponenberg finished second overall and was named the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year for boys cross country. Osborne finished seventh overall. The team won the race in Columbia over Spartanburg Christian by six points.
McCravy mentioned the father of Joe Black III, Marine Corps Maj. Joe D. Black Jr., who was tragically killed last year by a stray bullet fired at a road sign. He also honored Black’s widow, Holly Black, and thanked her for her service as well as the rest of the parents.
“In closing, I want to commend this team, parents and coaches for their perseverance,” McCravy said before the SC House of Representatives gave them a round of applause.