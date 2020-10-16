DUE WEST — Dixie cruised past Region 1-1A rival Ware Shoals behind an explosive performance from sophomore running back Hunter Satterfield.
Satterfield scored all four of Dixie’s touchdowns in a 25-3 win over Ware Shoals Friday night. He opened scoring defensively with an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter, and he caught a 39-yard touchdown pass to give Dixie a 12-3 lead at halftime.
Satterfield put the game out of reach with two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. He finished with team highs in rushing yards (88) and receiving yards (48).
“He’s just a special kid,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “He sees the field so well and his footwork is so good. You don’t coach that, the kid just has it. It comes natural to him, and he has a good football IQ.”
Dixie’s win gives the Hornets their second consecutive victory in the region. Dixie has held the upper hand in this rivalry in recent years, defeating Ware Shoals in four of the last five meetings.
“This game is always about the Purple Hornets versus the Green Hornets, and tonight our kids stepped up and played a really good ballgame,” Lollis said. “I don’t think we’re at our best football right now, but we’re a lot better than where we were Week 1.”
Ware Shoals struggled to move the ball and stop the run against Dixie’s stout offensive and defensive lines. Ware Shoals came into the game on a short week of preparation after losing its season opener Monday to Whitmire.
“Dixie just played great tonight,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We scrimmaged them in the preseason and played very well against them, but they have improved.”
Johnston said the team’s two-week delay to the start of the season has been a challenge for the team to stay sharp. Ware Shoals also lost starting quarterback Jake Calvert and running back Jalen Coates to injury against Dixie.
“We had a few injuries to key players, but hats off to Dixie,” Johnston said. “I give all the credit to Dixie because they just outplayed us tonight.”
GAME SUMMARY
Ware Shoals 0 3 0 0 — 3
Dixie 6 6 13 0 — 25
FIRST QUARTER
D — Hunter Satterfield 26 interception return (conversion fails)
SECOND QUARTER
WS — Alan Pedraza 18 field goal
D — Satterfield 39 pass from Michael Ashley (conversion fails)
THIRD QUARTER
D — Satterfield 36 run (Luke Morales kick)
D — Satterfield 2 run (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — WS: Isaiah Wideman 13-34, Jalen Coates 8-25, Jake Calvert 3-19, Dalton Hawkins 4-11, Dana Givens 4-5, Alan Pedraza 2-(-5); D: Hunter Satterfield 13-88, Caleb Simpson 12-68, Jesse Ellis 7-36.
Passing — WS: Hawkins 1-1-0-35, Calvert 1-10-1-(-6); D: Michael Ashley 4-8-1-88, Satterfield 1-1-0-2.
Receiving — WS: Myles Nelson 1-35, Givens 1-(-6); D: Satterfield 2-48, Stone Driggers 1-26, Ellis 1-14, Simpson 1-2.
Records: Ware Shoals 0-2 overall, 0-2 Region 1-1A; Dixie 2-2 overall, 2-2 Region 1-1A
Next games: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McCormick at Ware Shoals; 10/30, Dixie at Whitmire