Last season’s gut-wrenching loss to Christ Church in the Upper State championship was all the motivation Kalisha Hill needed heading into her senior year.
Saluda’s girls basketball team has always seemed capable of capturing its first state championship with Hill, who’s left her mark as one of the best players in school history.
After falling just short of reaching last year’s title game, Hill was determined to lead the Tigers on a further postseason run this year.
“We knew we had another year to try at it and we couldn’t get down on ourselves,” Hill said. “We had to keep our heads up this year and keep practicing hard every day. We set our goal to not only make it back to Upper State, but to go all the way. With me being a senior, I knew I wanted that extra hard because I wouldn’t have another shot at it.”
Hill led Saluda to an undefeated season and delivered the most dominant performance of her career in the Class 2A state championship game against Silver Bluff. She scored 34 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a 61-41 victory.
“It was a big game for us and I had to bring my all,” Hill said. “I knew there was a lot on the line for us to make history and bring the trophy back to Saluda. We really wanted this, and I just played as hard as I could that game.”
Hill is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in girls basketball for the second consecutive season.
She joined the 1,000-point club last season as a junior and averaged a double-double for the third straight year this season.
Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said she knew Hill had the potential to become a special player when Hill joined the team as an eighth-grader.
“I think the biggest difference from last year to this year for Kalisha was her drive,” Wilder said. “She’s always been very competitive, but I really feel like this was the year she put it all on the line and carry the team if necessary. The desire and focus became more tuned in.”
Hill’s recruitment has picked up since the title game, earning offers from Benedict College and North Greenville. Wilder said it’s been rewarding to see Hill have an opportunity to play at the next level.
“Her ceiling is so high and I think she’s been overlooked for so long,” Wilder said. “She’s not just an athlete, she’s a really great basketball player. For us, she’s played out of position. She’s a natural guard, but we’ve had her working the post.
“She’ll do whatever it takes to make our team successful, and I’m excited to see that other people are finally seeing that. She’s so versatile. Whoever lands Kalisha will be getting a great steal. She’ll be a huge asset wherever she goes.”
Hill said one of her fondest memories about the program will always be the steady improvement Saluda made over the years en route to its first state championship.
“I’ve been with three girls on the team since eighth grade, but all of us as a team have become good friends,” Hill said. “We had lots of ups and downs but built ourselves up and pulled it all off with a state championship. It’s great to see how far along we’ve come since eighth grade.”