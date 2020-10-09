Saluda’s matchup with Newberry last week was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the Tigers have an even more daunting region challenge this week.
The Tigers (1-0) will face Gray Collegiate (2-0), one of the strongest teams in Class 2A. It will be the first game for Saluda since Sept. 25, when the Tigers defeated Eau Claire to open the season.
The War Eagles beat Batesburg-Leesville 27-20 to open the season, then defeated Columbia 56-0 last week.
Gray Collegiate reached the third round of the playoffs in Class 2A last season and enters this week’s matchup ranked No. 5 in Class 2A. Saluda moved up one spot in the rankings to fourth, despite not playing last week.
The War Eagles’ top offensive threats are running back K.Z. Adams, who returns this season after leading Gray Collegiate’s playoff run in 2019, and quarterback Tre Robinson, who steps in for Hunter Helms, who graduated last year and currently plays at Clemson.
Saluda replaces many starters this season. Though the Tigers had no issue blowing out Eau Claire, the rest of its region will be much more competitive.
Even if the Tigers finish third in Region 4-2A, the one at-large bid for this year’s playoff will go to the third-place team with the best record. As Saluda is in one of the most competitive regions in the state, the Tigers have a chance to earn a playoff spot by finishing third.