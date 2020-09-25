Get ready to see a different type of Saluda football.
The Tigers’ senior class from last season has moved on, and the high-tempo, pass-every-down offense has gone with it.
Saluda’s Week 1 matchup with Eau Claire will be the first look at a new Saluda in the newly formed Region 4-2A. The Tigers have many new players in key roles this season, but still figures to have enough talent to challenge for a playoff spot.
With a lot unknown, Saluda coach Stewart Young is ready to find out how well his team can handle a region game to start the season.
“We don’t know a whole bunch about ourselves, because we didn’t get a spring practice,” Young said. “Didn’t get summer workouts. That’s (the case with) everybody, but we also lost 21 seniors. When you do that, you don’t have the spring practice and then summer workouts and you have a very limited preseason practice, we truly are in a position that we’ve never been in. Every team has got the same issues, but we don’t know much about ourselves.”
One of few players continuing in the same role as last year is running back Montrevious Baker. Baker rushed for more than 600 yards last season and will be stepping up as a main contributor for the Tigers for the first time.
Jonah McCary won a three-sided quarterback battle over the preseason. The Tigers will have Zion Wright and Tyleke Mathis as threats at wide receiver.
Eau Claire has had one-win seasons three out of the past four years. The Shamrocks lost 37-0 to McCormick during non-region play last season.
Saluda scrimmaged Eau Claire during the preseason, but Young said the team only got 45 plays in before the scrimmage was canceled because of rain.
“We’ve got some talent,” Young said. “It’s just, how fast can we get ready? Because it’s region time right off the bat.”