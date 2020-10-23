Saluda’s home game this week against Batesburg-Leesville was postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bettis Herlong Stadium.
The Tigers (2-1) will fight for an opportunity to finish in a playoff spot, which requires them to fend off either Batesburg-Leesville or Newberry.
Saluda enters the game coming off a 22-6 win against Columbia last week. Naim Butler led the Tigers’ effort, rushing for 133 yards on 21 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Saluda coach Stewart Young said the Tigers underachieved in the win against Columbia.
“We did some boneheaded things early and kind of put ourselves in an offensive funk,” Young said. “We didn’t do a very good job. We got to clean a bunch of that up. We just kind of were sleep walking for a half.”
Saluda has only one loss and is ranked No. 6 in the state, but the Tigers have only played three games. Their game against Newberry was rescheduled to Oct. 30.
The Tigers will need at least one win in their next two games to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.
Batesburg-Leesville, on the other hand, has only played two games and hasn’t played since an Oct. 2 win against Eau Claire. Its only loss came to region leader Gray Collegiate.
The Panthers went into quarantine for two weeks because of “possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” the school announced Oct. 8. The game Saturday will be the Panthers’ first since quarantine started.
Batesburg-Leesville shocked Saluda last season, defeating the Tigers to send them down to a third-place region finish. That loss forced Saluda to play all of its playoff games on the road. The Tigers won the state championship last season with a 39-14 win against Barnwell.
Young and Saluda are prepared for the high stakes of the final two games of the season.
“We’d like to win them both, but we know we need to win at least one to make our way into the playoffs,” Young said. “It’s a big game.”