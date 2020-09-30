Saluda returns today to Bettis Herlong Stadium to take on Newberry in a region game that sees the two nearby teams play for the first time in seven years.
Saluda coach Stewart Young said his team and Newberry have plenty of connections. Saluda defensive coordinator Brett Newton is from Newberry, and Young is neighbors to Newberry coach Phil Strickland’s son.
“There’s a bunch of connections within the staff that are interesting and our kids are familiar with Newberry County being right up the road,” Young said.
Both teams opened the season with simple tests. Newberry defeated Columbia 39-12 and Saluda dispatched Eau Claire 62-14.
Saluda is 13-19 all-time against Newberry. Newberry dropped into Region 4-2A in the new realignment this season after playing in Class 3A in past years.
The Tigers lost to Newberry 31-13 in the teams’ last meeting, which was Oct. 13, 2013.
Among the Bulldogs’ offensive threats is wide receiver/safety Zack Chalmers. Chalmers has offers from Duke, Kansas, Coastal Carolina, Howard and East Carolina.
The Bulldogs’ coach Strickland, a Newberry native, is one of the winningest active coaches in the state. He has won five state championships and appeared in 10 state title games.
The game will be the first real test of the season for a Saluda team that is replacing most of its starters.
“They are very gifted,” Young said. “They are big and they are fast. They’re pretty young too, but we’re really, really young. Having said that, we’ve got a little bit of speed so hopefully that can help us.”
The Tigers’ quarterback, Jonah McCary, threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown in Saluda’s win against Eau Claire. Running back Montrevious Baker rushed for three touchdowns.